As the Wahoos look to keep rebuilding their roster this offseason, UVa’s momentum in the transfer portal continued on Thursday when two targets announced their intentions to head to Charlottesville.

The first was Penn defensive back Kendren Smith, who will have one year of eligibility remaining to play with the Cavaliers. Several hours later, Tony Elliott and Virginia Co. up a commitment from former Stanford and UCF offensive lineman Drake Metcalf.

Those decisions have pushed UVa to fourth overall in the transfer portal team rankings.

Smith picked the Cavaliers after taking official visits to FAU, North Texas, and Georgia State. He also had offers from Arkansas State, Tulsa, and Georgia Southern. He’s ranked as a two-star prospect in the transfer portal and a top-600 player.

A native of Charlotte, Smith played in 33 games for the Quakers over the last four seasons, recording 138 total tackles including 105 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also had two career interceptions and 24 pass deflections in 33 games.

In 2022, Smith was a First-Team All-Ivy League selection, and a Second-Team All-Ivy League selection in 2023.

Smith will enter a Virginia defensive back room that saw the losses of multiple players this offseason including Dave Herard, William Simpkins, and Lex Long. Overall, over a dozen Cavaliers have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season.

Not long after Smith’s announcement came that of Metcalf, a Bellflower (CA) native who is ranked as a three-star prospect among the top-100 in the portal.

By committing to UVa, Metcalf will be reunited with his former offensive line coach at Stanford, Terry Heffernan, who came to Charlottesville last year. Metcalf has appeared in 21 games over his collegiate career, playing in 12 games in 2021 and three games in 2022 for Stanford. This past season with the Knights, the former four-star prospect appeared in six games.

Coming out of St. John Bosco in California, Metcalf was ranked as a top-five center in the 2019 recruiting class and a top-40 player in The Golden State.

Smith and Metcalf join Akron LB Corey Thomas, Harvard TE Tyler Neville, and Notre Dame WR Chris Tyree as players to commit to the Cavaliers from the transfer portal this month.



