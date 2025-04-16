CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 607

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we begin with a check in on hoops portal recruiting and where things stand for Ryan Odom and Co. before moving to football and discussing the end of spring ball and why it’s led to continued optimism about what may be in store this fall.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Join the movement. Support the players: Sign up now for email updates at fanfundcard.com and be the first to know how to get involved. Our thanks to Fan Fund Card for their support of the show!



