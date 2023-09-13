For Tony Elliott and his Wahoos, Saturday was once again about how much each play matters and how thin their margin for error truly is this year. After a slow start, UVa mounted a rally and eventually took a 35-24 lead into a fourth-quarter weather break. On the other side of that delay, though, the Dukes outscored UVa 12-0 and stunned the Cavaliers on their home field with a late touchdown to win the game. This game in particular clearly could have gone either way. The two teams were even in yardage and moved the ball well on their opponent. UVa allowed a costly special teams score but was a perfect 5-for-5 in the red zone, creating a slew of big plays in a stretch where the Hoos outscored JMU 35-10. Still, UVa was -1 on turnovers, allowed a bunch of penalties, and gave up costly fourth-quarter drives. It was just one too many mistakes and JMU deserves credit for going out and taking the game. Elliott has been head coach for 12 games now, basically a full regular season. The Cavaliers are 3-9 overall. In our estimation, there have been 10 truly competitive opportunities in there, with Richmond last year a near sure win, and Tennessee this year a near sure loss, barring a very unlikely outcome. In those remaining 10 games, UVa is 2-8. Five of those games, half, have been decided by three points or less. In those tight games, the Wahoos are just 1-4 under Elliott. They rallied to survive a scare from Old Dominion last year but lost to Syracuse and Miami by two points and UNC by a field goal. Then, last weekend, UVa saw JMU win by a single point at home in what felt like a true coin-flip game. In four of the five, UVa has led with 1:14 or less to go (UNC took the lead for good in the third quarter). In those four games, UVa is 1-3. The Hoos simply haven’t been able to make as many plays as their opponents have, or had one too many costly error that turned a win to a loss. The exception to this is the loss to UNC, where they actually played pretty well and hung with a good team but came up a little short. Still, a play or two here or there, and Elliott would have had a major win under his belt. Virginia coming up a little short in four of the five games has been costly for a coach in his second year. Flipping a couple of those results, even if the game wasn’t so pretty, could have really helped the vibe in the fanbase and given the locker room some belief. The good (or bad) news is that UVa is probably going to be in more of these types of games, so there will be opportunities to turn this around. In today’s Deep Dive, we take a look at some trends within these five close games and some other recent program history, to determine what are the major culprits for the close losses, and what the Cavaliers could do differently to come out on the other end of things in the future.



Game No. 1 : UVa 16, ODU 14

How it happened: UVa blew a late lead in a game that shouldn’t have even been competitive down the stretch, allowing a go-ahead TD with 1:01 to play. UVa rallied, though, with a long kick return followed by a long pass play to set up the game-winning chip shot as time expired. The Biggest Problem: Red zone offense. UVa scored just 32.6 percent of the points available in the red zone, getting 16 points off of seven red-zone trips.

Other Issues End-of-Half Defense: UVa’s defense was good on the day but allowed touchdown drives to end both halves. Turnovers: UVa had three on the day and was -2 for the game. Penalties: Virginia had eight penalties for 80 yards. Special Teams: UVa missed a 36-yard FG that would have sealed the game with just over three minutes to play.



Game No. 2: Syracuse 22, UVa 20

How it happened: UVa came back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to eventually take a lead but gave up the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute to play. The Biggest Problem: Penalties. UVa finished the game with a whopping 12 penalties for 105 yards, including a roughing the passer call that allowed Syracuse to complete its game-winning drive.

Other Issues Special Teams: An argument could be made that this was the biggest issue of the game. UVa missed two field goals, though they were longer attempts, as well as an extra point. The Hoos also allowed a 57-yard kick return to begin the game and that good field position led to Syracuse’s only touchdown of the game. End-of-Half Defense: UVa allowed field goals in the final 90 seconds of both halves.



Game No. 3: Miami 14, UVa 12 (4OT)

How it happened: In the ugliest game of the year, neither team scored a touchdown but Miami crossed the goal line in the fourth overtime on a two-point conversion to win the game. The Biggest Problem: Red zone offense. UVa scored just 21 percent of its red-zone points available (six) in regulation. In OT, the Cavaliers failed on another RZ trip and they also failed on a pair of conversion attempts in the third and fourth OT. UVa didn’t just squander red zone trips, it squandered ideal red-zone trips, with two failed drives that ended at the Miami 1-yard line.

Other Issues Special Teams: Miami’s two field goal drives were set up by decent returns, one of 17 yards and one of 14 yards. End-of-Half Defense: UVa shut Miami out except for a pair of drives, with a field goal ending each half. Lack of Negative Plays Created: UVa didn’t force a turnover in the loss nor did it have one.



Game No. 4: UNC 31, UVa 28

How it happened: UVa played arguably its best game of the year and hung with a good UNC team, falling short by a field goal at home. The Biggest Problem: UNC was the better team. UVa played a pretty clean game, going 4-for-4 in the red zone (all touchdowns) and avoiding major special teams mistakes.

Other Issues Turnovers: UVa had one turnover, but didn’t force any. Lack of Aggression: UVa had Brennan Armstrong quick kick on 4th and 5 from the UNC 32 in the first half. That quick kick ultimately went for a touchback in a game they lost by three points.



Game No. 5: JMU 36, UVa 35

How it happened: UVa took a 35-24 lead into the weather delay but JMU rallied for a late 36-35 win. The Biggest Problem: Penalties. This was a tough call, but UVa had a few back-breaking flags, and ended up with the aforementioned 80 penalty yards on eight infractions.

Other Issues Special Teams: UVa allowed a blocked punt to go for a TD in a one-point loss. Enough said. Fourth Quarter Defense: JMU marched down the field for two eight-play, 80-yard scoring drives in the fourth quarter after the weather delay. Yikes. Turnovers: UVa had one but once again didn’t force any.



Takeaways