This is the second of a two-part deep dive Into UVa basketball and where things stand for the Hoos following the 10th anniversary of the home win over Syracuse that secure the ACC regular-season crown. You can read Part I here .

Taking a quick look at the immediate future: the 2024-25 roster is going to need some work. Reece Beekman, Jake Groves, and Jordan Minor are likely gone. That’s a lot of ball handling and scoring out the door. Technically Reece Beekman could return for another year, but there’s no indication that’s in the cards at this time. Ryan Dunn is an NBA Draft entry candidate, and while he’s pretty limited offensively, both he and Beekman leaving would be a big blow to the 24-25 team’s potential on defense. And of course, players could transfer out. There are several players that haven’t seen an uptick in role or might just not be a fit here. Everyone’s situation is different, but it would be very surprising if nobody goes in the portal, as that just rarely happens these days.

UVa brings in a pair of freshmen: forward Jacob Cofie and guard Ishan Sharma. Neither of them seem like sure bets to make a big impact right away, on top of the fact that freshmen rarely do at Virginia anyway. At this point, anything significant UVa gets from either of them next season would be a big bonus. Virginia does have two players redshirting: guard Christian Bliss and forward Anthony Robinson. Bliss will probably need to play next year, and perhaps a lot, depending on what Dante Harris choses to do, and what UVa does in the portal. Robinson is a bit of a project and how much UVa leans on him probably depends on how he compares to Cofie and what transfers Virginia brings into the fold.

UVa needs more offense from the portal in a major way, though. Isaac McKneely is a known commodity, and opponents are doing whatever they can to keep him contained (and it’s worked pretty well). Andrew Rohde hasn’t found his offensive game, so he needs to take a big step forward or Virginia will need to get scoring elsewhere. Dunn might be gone and if he’s not, he needs to work on his shot big time. Taine Murray is a known commodity and likely isn’t a starter while Leon Bond had some flashes early in the season but has been cut out of the rotation. Perhaps Elijah Gerturde takes a step forward too, but that remains to be seen; he certainly needs to improve his shooting, regardless. And Blake Buchanan seems to have potential to develop into a very solid post player, and UVa probably needs him to make a big leap from a role player to a primary scorer next season. Virginia could use transfer help at all three levels: ball handling, wing guard/forwards and a big man.

Beyond that, the Wahoos need to figure out what they’re capable of from an NIL standpoint and find a way to maximize that. They are on some promising players in the 2025 class and beyond, but we all know its a long way to the finish line. They have been in some very contested recruitments in recent years, but haven’t been able to close enough of them, and haven’t been able to fight off the blue bloods when they get involved. Few schools can do that successfully, of course, but finishing second instead of first in a few recruitments (Johnny Juzang, T.J. Power, Kon Knueppel, to name a few) makes a big difference.

Virginia could probably use a fresh perspective on offense, too. It seems that what the Cavaliers do when they don’t have a bunch of pros on the roster is relatively easy for opponents to defend. If they can’t improve their talent by a significant amount, and its possible that’s the case, then they might need to find different ways to score points. The defense probably doesn’t need to change much, or the pace of play.

There’s also the lingering question of whether UVa will even be in the ACC in 10 year’s time. How conference realignment, tournament expansion, and more impact UVa remains to be determined but it seems naive to think everything will be as it is now, in 2034.



