CavsCorner - Depth Chart: Taking a shot at what UVa's offense will look like





— First, it’s worth noting that there are several players not listed on this depth chart who we expect will begin the season out due to injury. Junior offensive tackle Bobby Haskins is probably the most prominent of those since Mendenhall has said the ankle injury to sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks will keep him out all season. Info on Haskins’ status has been a bit all over the place but Mendenhall said recently they expected him to return soon. He also said during that media availability on September 3rd that redshirt freshman receiver Nathaniel Beal was expected to rejoin the team in the next week. We have not gotten any specific updates on the status of backup center Tyler Fannin, though he’s already earned a number and therefore we expect him back in the mix soon. But that’s why he’s not listed above.





— Now, let’s talk about depth charts in general. They are in some ways a blueprint but they are also sometimes misleading. For example, if UVa were to suffer an injury on the interior of the line, would the Wahoos look to the next man at that position on the depth chart or would they shuffle things so that Reinkensmeyer could fill in? Everything is always subject to a little chaos in this way. But the reason why breaking down depth charts is good is because it gives us a chance to see what positions are strong, which may have some concerns, and also too where guys stack up. Without the benefit of viewing live practices, I’m relying on a number of factors in putting this together but one thing is clear this year more than any other: The cross training UVa has been doing could very well open some eyes as to the true capabilities of guys they weren’t expecting.





— Lastly, you’ll notice we didn’t fill in the three-deep at every spot but did in several. Leech seems likely to be the swing tackle and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an “OR” in between he and Gellerstedt and between he and Christ. The decision between Armstead and Lindell Stone was a tough one but ultimately Mendenhall’s comments about Armstead having surprised the staff with how well he performed in camp carried the day. That’s another spot where it would not shock me if we saw an “OR." Finally, don’t be surprised if everything at receiver is all over the place. We know UVa will lean on Jana and we know much will be asked of Henry, the transfer from SFA. But beyond that, different guys are going to see time—including first-years Davis and Starling—and it’s likely going to be a while before the Hoos find a smaller group they can lean on in most packages.



