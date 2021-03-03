CavsCorner - Despite lack of recent playing time, McKoy has stayed ready

After starting the first four games of his sophomore season, including a career-high 11 points against San Francisco, Justin McKoy saw his playing drop dramatically. The Cary (NC) native went from averaging 17.5 minutes in those first four games to playing just 40 minutes across the next 17, including five games where he didn’t play at all.

But in his limited time against NC State last week, the 6-foot-8, 221-pound forward gave the Hoos a bit of a spark. And that’s among the reasons why Tony Bennett went back to him Monday night against Miami.

McKoy, who played 21 minutes in the 62-51 win, scored eight points to go with six rebounds and two steals.

“I would say my role is bringing energy and effort all the time,” he said after the game. “I think going along with that [is] just playing the right way, scoring and rebounding. All those things that people like, I think’ll come, so I think I'm being patient with that stuff. Energy and effort, I think, are the biggest things.

“I know that I’ve been through a lot this season and I was kind of unhappy with some of the results I was getting,” McKoy added. “At the same time, these coaches told me to stay ready and to stay positive and believing in them wholeheartedly I think was a big part of that.”

“I love it,” Bennett said of McKoy. “I love his heart and his energy. It’s that way in practice. He started early in the year and then he’s gone through a patch where he didn’t play as much. But his work ethic and his effort has never wavered. He injected offensive rebounding, hit a couple buckets, and just toughness and effort that was so lacking. So it was really important.”

Trusting the coaches and showing that energy in practice certainly helped him stay in the mix. So too did the fact that he gives this team something akin to what Isaiah Wilkins did years ago. It’s a comparison that McKoy has heard plenty.

“My first year, they talked about that a lot,” he recalled. “And they said they could see me being like that. It might’ve been mentioned lightly just at the beginning of this year but whatever the coaches need, whatever role they want me to fill, I’m willing to fill it. I just want to be a part of a winning team and I want to help this team win as much as I can.”

Helping the team is what he did on Monday night, going on a 6-0 run of his own and giving the Cavaliers a lift.

“That’s what this team needs and he brought that,” Bennett said. “I like what I saw in him, really the last couple of games and then some more now. I always watch him in practice and I’m really happy for Justin and his contributions to this game and hopefully moving forward.”

“I’ve been very happy,” McKoy said. “Like I said, just trusting the coaches wholeheartedly when they say ‘Be patient. Your time is coming. Just be ready. Stay ready. We’re going to need you.’ I think it can be easy when you’re not playing to be like ‘Oh, whatever’ but I believe these guys wholeheartedly. I believe everything that they say.

"And I try to listen to them as much as I can," he added. "It’s been really rewarding but the job’s not finished. We have a lot to go.”

Despite the ups and downs the team and McKoy personally have had this year, he said he’s tried his best to carry the same mindset.

“I just want to play with joy,” McKoy said. “Coach Bennett always tells us that you’re covered, play with joy and play with passion. The game is very serious but at the same time I don’t think you can play just frowning all the time. I like to smile. I still like to play hard and work hard. My smile’s not a reflection of passiveness. I just play with joy.”

It’s common after games at John Paul Jones Arena to see McKoy back out the floor getting more shots up. It’s part a routine that he developed over time built on the idea that whenever he could get the work in, he would.

“I think all the work I’ve been putting in has been helping a lot,” he explained. “These coaches, they put me in good spots. They help me out pre-practice. A lot of time our head coach and all our assistant coaches are helping us, rebounding and talking to us and helping us get shots up. I don’t think a lot of programs see that pre-practice. I think that’s very special and a testament to our coaching staff. I just continue to work hard on my game and I think that’s a big part as well.”

Late in the game Monday night, UVa subbed out its seniors for the last time at JPJ. When Jay Huff got to the end of the bench area, McKoy greeted him there and the two stood talking for a few moments.

“I told him that even though it wasn’t his greatest game statistically that he’s had this season on Senior Night, I told him that we have a lot more to accomplish and we’re going to need him as much as we can,” McKoy recalled. “And he came back and responded that he doesn’t care as long as we got the win. He was proud of the night I had and he was waiting for this for me. It was really cool to hear. That’s my guy. I love it.”

That spirit wasn’t deterred even when the minutes were harder to come by and he plans to make sure it stays in place going forward whether he keeps seeing them or not.

“I think not playing, as a player, is really tough,” he admitted. “I know a lot of our guys are still going through it. I’m just trying to be in their ear as much as I can. I went through it the whole entire season for the most part last year and I just know I want to keep improving every day as much as I can. Don’t let it get in my head as much and just keep responding with a positive attitude, a positive mindset, and just keep growing. That’s the main thing.”



