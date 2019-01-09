Mamadi Diakite matched his career-high with 18 points, De'Andre Hunter also scored 18, and No. 4 Virginia remained unbeaten with an 83-56 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Ty Jerome added 13 points and Kyle Guy 10 for the Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

With No. 15 Houston getting upset by Temple earlier Wednesday, Virginia remained one of only two undefeated teams along with second-ranked Michigan. It's Virginia's best start since opening 2014-15 with 19 straight victories.

Nik Popovic had 16 points and Ky Bowman 15 for Boston College (9-5, 0-2).

The Cavaliers came out looking very business-like during warmups and in the opening half, walking off the court toward their locker room appearing just as relaxed at halftime with a 43-31 edge.

Leading 28-23 in the closing minutes of the first half, Virginia went on an 11-3 run over a 3:55 stretch, pushing its advantage to 39-26. The Cavaliers moved the ball very well, getting open looks that led to easy baskets.

The Eagles had a matchup problem with 6-foot-9 forward Diakite in the first half. He scored 17 points—with all of his baskets in the paint—on 7-of-10 shooting.

BC made a brief spurt at the start of the second half, closing it to 45-39 on Popovich's 3-pointer from the top of the key before the Cavaliers took charge by turning up the defense and going on a game-breaking 19-2 spree, holding the Eagles scoreless for over seven minutes.

The next three games may give a better picture of how good the Cavaliers can be this season. Following a trip to Clemson Saturday, they host ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on January 15th before what's likely to be a highly-anticipated matchup at top-ranked Duke on January 19th.

It was the Cavaliers' 11th straight ACC road win and a nation-leading 12th "true" road victory in row. They went 9-0 on the road in the league last season.



