Class of 2024 four-star guard Daniel Freitag will have a life-changing decision to make in the future. As a standout on the basketball court and on the football field, he’s being heavily courted by colleges for both sports.

Programs involved: “Wisconsin, Virginia and Kansas.”

Wisconsin: “Wisconsin is leading the pack in terms of contacting me the most and mailing me the most. I like the approach they’re taking, they’re making it not so overwhelming, but they’re making it evident that they want me without being super ‘in my face’. It’s been great, how comfortable they’ve made me feel while I’ve been on campus.”

Virginia: “I recently got the offer, so contact has been kind of limited in terms of the duration of it, but they’ve been great to me. They came to my school before school started when I was getting some shots up, just to talk, meet me, and things of that nature. I’ve enjoyed coach (Kyle) Getter a ton, and when I got on the Zoom call with coach (Tony) Bennett, it was electric and I could feel a connection between us, too. I feel like everything is really real there, you know? I feel like it’s a great program and I have a lot of respect for that staff.”

Kansas: “I haven’t been able to go out there or anything of that nature, I’ve just been in contact with one of their assistant coaches, so I can’t say much, but I can appreciate it as much as me and him are talking.”

Football offers: “Minnesota, my hometown. I had contact with Wisconsin but that’s dialed down a little bit. I’m in contact with North Dakota State, Kansas State quite a bit, and Northwestern.”

Choosing a sport: “I’m really not sure, it’s a weird situation to be in and I know a lot of people aren’t in it, so there’s not a lot of people that I can go to about that decision. It comes down to opportunity, and I’m up for playing either or both. It’s just about if this football team is treating me like I can really make an impact and get to where I’m trying to go with them, then I’ll choose football. If this basketball team has this plan for me and I like what I’m hearing, I’ll choose basketball. I’m not biased towards either, I’ll just compare the programs from each sport that are showing me an opportunity that I could have there.”

Upcoming basketball visit plans: “We don’t have any coming up with an actual scheduled date, although we are for sure planning to get down to Nebraska and Iowa for unofficials and we are trying to find a date for my Wisconsin official which was rescheduled.”