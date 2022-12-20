



1. Virginia is closing the 2023 class with some momentum.

UVa hasn’t necessarily generated a lot of buzz nationally for its recruiting efforts in Tony Elliott’s first full cycle but the Wahoos do appear to be heading into the early signing period on the right track.

Since the end of the season, they have picked up five three-star commitments, the most-recent coming on Monday night when they added defensive end Mekhi Buchanan. Virginia also picked up a pair of Floridians in the last week as well, adding defensive linemen D.J. Jones from Tampa on the 12th and former Iowa State commit Jason Hammond from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. UVa also added a pair of wide receivers this month, securing the commitments of Georgia record-setter Jaden Gibson (formerly committed to Georgia Southern) and 6-foot-4 Titus Ivy out of North Carolina.

Those additions have moved UVa’s team ranking (as of this writing) up to 55 when it was in the 70’s nationally not too long ago. Assuming everyone committed to UVa signs as expected, and perhaps the staff adds another player or two, then the Cavaliers should get some credit for finishing strong after having a few bumps and defections along the way.





2. This group has talent but its success will be determined by the level of development.

In a few years, we’ll look back on this class and either say that UVa took a lot of chances on under-the-radar players after not getting enough reciprocal interest from top-tier guys, or we’ll say that the recruiting staff did a great job scouting and picked up some gems that other schools missed.

That’s easy to say now because many of the players in UVa’s class were recruited by smaller schools or had quiet recruitments.

Of Virginia’s 18 commits on the eve of Early Signing Day, 12 didn’t have a Power-5 offer besides the one from UVa. It’s not unheard of for UVa to take a group of players without P5 offers in a recruiting cycle; it’s standard practice for a non-elite power conference program. But 12 of 18 is a pretty high number of prospects that will either be proved to be underrated or projects in a couple of years. In Virginia’s 2021 class, the last full group that signed to play for Bronco Mendenhall, only five of UVa’s 24 signees didn’t have another P5 offer. Last year, five of 16 signees didn’t have additional P5 offers. So this class is clearly a bit of an outlier.

There’s plenty of talent and production on display when reviewing the highlights of these players, but Virginia’s willingness to take chances on under-the-radar prospects is something to watch in the next cycle and beyond.





3. UVa hauled in a bunch of in-state commits but there’s still room to improve in the Commonwealth.

As UVa approaches the early period (aka the de fact NSD), the Hoos have six Virginians in their 2023 class. They come from all over the state, from Ringgold to Tappahannock to Prince William County. And while six is a solid number of in-state commits, UVa still has work to do within the Commonwealth.

Landing linebacker Kam Robinson (more on him in a bit) was a big win for the Cavaliers. Robinson, ranked the ninth-best player in the state, the first top-10 in-state player UVa has landed in quite some time. Cole Surber and Miles Greene were sought-after recruits as well, and come from talent-rich areas or schools, which will hopefully pay off for the Cavaliers down the road.

But it’s also worth noting that Robinson is UVa’s only commit in the state’s top 25 players for the 2023 class. UVa was close on a few of those top 25 players, and had Rodney Lora (No. 19, now committed to UNC) in the class at one time. But if UVa is going to create a more competitive roster from in-state talent, the Cavaliers will need to fend off some out-of-state programs as well as Virginia Tech for top Commonwealth talent. This cycle 20 of the state’s top 25 are headed out of state to play college ball, with four more headed to Blacksburg. Penn State landed the top two Virginians and three of the top five, with six commits in that top 25 group. UNC has five more.

UVa can’t expect to beat out Penn State and other similar programs for top talent, but the Wahoos need to fight off UNC and other types of teams for more top players and try to turn one top 25 commit into a handful in the next cycle.