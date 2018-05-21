Ticker
Fairfax DB Rucker talks about being offered recently by the Cavaliers

Flint Hill safety Trey Rucker is up to three offers so far.
Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

When Flint Hill defensive back Trey Rucker found out about his offer from UVa recently, the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder was beyond excited. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work and the opportunity he had been waiting on.

As he looks toward the summer and camp season and possibly a decision prior to the fall, the Fairfax standout is hoping things keep picking up steam.

