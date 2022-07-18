Fast-rising wing Gertrude talks UVa offer, upcoming official visit

As one of the 2023 prospects that has really turned heads this summer, Elijah Gertrude is also one of the newest playmakers to receive an offer from Tony Bennett and Virginia. And as the Wahoos continue to pursue a lot of different guards in the 2023 class, CavsCorner was able to speak with the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Hudson Catholic about that offer and where things stand.

“The Virginia offer really means a lot,” Gertrude told CavsCorner. “Just being able to go to Virginia and visit is going to be awesome. I have been able to watch Virginia a lot growing up and they are always on the national stage. It is an amazing offer for me.”

Gertrude has been able to watch a lot of UVa games growing up, so he knows just how important playing defense is to Bennett and his program.

“I really love the way they play defense,” he explained. “That is something that immediately stands out when watching Virginia. They really get after it on the defensive side and they really focus on defense more than anything. You can’t say that about a lot of schools so it's unique in a way and I am a guy that prides myself on defense.”

With Gertrude having watched the Wahoos plenty of times before, he thinks he could be an important piece for them if he were land in Charlottesville.

“I think I would be able to fit in well at Virginia,” Gertrude said. “I can guard multiple positions including the one, the two and a little of the three. So I feel like I can just instantly go there and guard people right away.”

Associate Head Coach and former Cavalier Jason Williford and Bennett see Gertrude fitting in as well and that’s something the keep on telling Gertrude.

“They continue preaching about me fitting in there,” he said. “They keep on telling me how much they really love the way I play defense and that is a strong attribute of mine that I think really stands out.”

One thing that Gertrude really wanted to improve on this summer was his jump shot and Bennett has been helping with that by giving him some different tips.

“This summer I have been working a lot on my jump shot,” Gertrude said, “and Coach Bennett has been giving me tips here and there on my jump shot and I have really enjoyed talking to him about that.”

At this point, Gertrude has been able to lock in an official visit with Virginia starting on July 28 and he is looking forward to the opportunity to get on Grounds.

“I can’t wait to go down and visit Virginia,” he said. “It is going to be a really big opportunity for me because of the type of program Virginia is.”

Gertrude currently has only taken one official visit and that was to St. John’s. He also has unofficially visited Seton Hall and Rutgers.

Along with Virginia, he said “Rutgers, Seton Hall, DePaul, St. Johns, and Iona are communicating with him the most.”