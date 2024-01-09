Over the weekend, Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers continued their success in the transfer portal by picking up a commitment from Robert Morris cornerback and 2023 FCS Freshman All-American Jermarian Jackson.

Following his commitment, CavsCorner caught up with the 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback to discuss why he chose to continue his career with the Cavaliers.

"I feel like UVa was the place for me after visiting, believing in the coaches' visions and what’s trying to get done here," he explained. "I felt very comfortable committing due to the coach having the same vision for me and my overall growth as a football player and as a student.”

Prior to committing to the Hoos, Jackson was able to take an official visit to Charlottesville that allowed him to get a closer look at the program and also a chance to get to know the coaching staff a bit more.

Throughout his conversations, whether it was with the staff or with the players on Grounds, there was one similarity: Their vision.

"Just wanting to turn the program around and wanting things to go differently here," the Plant City (FL) native said.

But that vision was not the only thing that led to his commitment.

"What stood out to me the most is that the coaches are a family-based team and I feel that will take us a long way," Jackson said.

Ultimately, the Cavaliers are hoping that the former Robert Morris standout will be able to develop into a reliable cornerback for the program and someone that they could rely on to get off the field on 3rd down.

But what exactly are they getting in Jackson?

"UVa is getting a dedicated and ready-to-win student-athlete,” he said, “who is ready to take the next step in my life to achieve my goals."

The FCS All-American, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is set to report next week and will look to make an immediate impact in the cornerback room in hopes of making an immediate impact on the field this fall.



