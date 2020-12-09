CavsCorner - Film Room: Breaking down UVa's Thorterbacks



Virginia’s offense has hit its stride in the second half of this season, scoring 43.3 points per game over a four-game winning streak. The Wahoos hope to take that recent success into their in-state rivalry this Saturday against the Hokies (8 p.m., ACC Network) in a stadium where the Cavaliers have scored more than 21 points just once since their last win at Lane Stadium in 1998. UVa’s offense bludgeoned Boston College this past weekend, scoring 43 points in a big win to give the Cavaliers a winning record heading into their finale in Blacksburg. The catalyst for that win and the three that proceeded it was quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has really rounded into form lately. He threw for 287 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Eagles but was even better on the ground: Armstrong had a career day running the football, carrying 17 times for 130 yards and a score including a huge 60-yard TD run in the second half. He didn’t have to do the work alone, however, as fellow quarterback Keytaon Thompson rushed nine times for 86 yards and a pair of scores as well. With Armstrong in the traditional quarterback role and Thompson used in various ways as a runner, UVa has formed a dynamic duo in the backfield that has proven difficult to stop. Both Armstrong and Thompson have displayed the type of running that we expect to see from Virginia quarterbacks and Armstrong has demonstrated his talent as a passer and has also been more precise as the season has worn on. In today’s Film Room, we’re going to look at Virginia’s two “Thorterbacks” and how Armstrong has raised his game and demonstrated veteran QB traits while the Cavaliers have figured out how to get the most out of Thompson as well.



Making the Tough Throws



Armstrong’s first big throw of the game came on UVa’s first drive when he hit Lavel Davis for a 24-yard gain. We’ve talked in several Film Rooms this season about the connection between Armstrong and Davis, and this route concept and result are like so many others we’ve seen with these two this season. Davis finds room at the second level of the defense on the sideline. Armstrong times the throw perfectly, getting the ball to his receiver before help defense can arrive, and Davis again makes an athletic catch before being corralled. This is not one of the easier throws to make, with the left-handed Armstrong going across his body from the left hash to the right sideline. But with good protection and faith in Davis, a good throw results in a big gain.





After settling for a pair of field goals in the first quarter, UVa’s offense finally hit paydirt mid-way through the second. This 47-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Henry was a thing of beauty, and was well set up by some pre and post-snap misdirection. With Thomspon in the backfield and Wayne Taulapapa in motion from right to left, this play is designed to look like a swing pass to Thompson with Taulapapa out in front blocking. It’s a good design, and don’t be surprised to see UVa throw the swing pass against VT from this look on Saturday. Armstrong fakes the throw to the flat, which freezes all of the defenders on that side of the field. As a result, Henry is able to sneak behind the coverage on a deep post. A good route, combined with a great throw that just beats the defender coming to help, results in a walk-in touchdown. A slightly less-decisive play by Armstrong may result in a turnover here, as would a throw with a little less velocity. But perhaps the biggest reason this play works is the protection: After the fake swing pass, Armstrong has all day to throw and can wait for Henry to get in a position for a big play. If this play is rushed, it likely ends in a sack or perhaps worse, a turnover.





Here’s another deep pass to Henry, and once again, the protection is stellar. The offensive line gives Armstrong time to scan the field, going through his progressions before he finds Henry open deep to his left. He does a nice job recognizing the time he has to throw instead of rushing, and that allows him to find Henry and deliver another great throw. This one results in a 29-yard gain and sets up a touchdown run on the next play.





We continue to highlight the breakout performance from Henry on Saturday on this next play. A 19-yard gain for the grad transfer receiver comes on a quick, decisive throw from Armstrong, with a lot of the work being done pre-snap. Armstrong correctly diagnoses the defense Boston College is in zone and knows that once Henry gets past the first defender, he will be in the throw window before a safety can come down to break up the play. Once he sees Henry get off the line of scrimmage as he expects, and the safeties drop back into coverage a bit rather than coming forward, he has a quick throw to make. Armstrong again puts the ball in a great spot and allows Henry to run after the catch. This play highlights Armstrong’s football IQ, quick decision making, and accuracy, perhaps the three most important qualities for a quarterback to have.





Two plays later, Armstrong demonstrates his ability to throw on the run. All of the plays we’ve shown to this point have come on traditional in-the-pocket throws but with Armstrong’s abilities as a runner, being able to make throws on the run is a critical piece of the puzzle. Once again, we’d be foolish not to mention the protection Armstrong has here. He is able to get out of the pocket and roll into open space, with no BC defenders anywhere near him as he scans the field. This time and room allows him to wait for Davis to get into his break and deliver a well-thrown ball. With Davis in particular, it’s important for Armstrong to deliver the ball high to give his 6-foot-7 receiver a greater advantage over closing defenders. Armstrong was hit-and-miss in this area earlier in the season, as we profiled in an earlier Film Room. But this is a great throw, exactly where it needs to be, and results in 24 yards and a 1st down.

