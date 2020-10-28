CavsCorner - Film Room: Breaking down Virginia's QB run scheme

Keytaon Thompson



Snaps Played (versus Wake and Miami) At Quarterback: 19 At Wide Receiver: 20 At H-Back/Other: 3

Production: 106 yards on 18 plays (5.9 YPP) Rushing: 15 carries, 95 yards (6.3 yards per carry) Receiving: 2 receptions, 11 yards (2 targets) Passing: 0-1, 0 yards

Usage: Thompson is used one specific way when he is a ball carrier. When he’s in there, Thompson almost exclusively run power plays, not unlike how he was used as a true freshman at Mississippi State under Dan Mullen. Mullen was Florida’s offensive coordinator when Tim Tebow was a true freshman at UF and he was used in a similar way, as a downhill running threat used in wildcat packages to spell starter Chris Leak. Nearly all of Thompson’s carries this year have been power plays, perhaps with some misdirection sprinkled in. And they have been effective as well, with the transfer QB averaging 6.3 yards per carry over the last two weeks. On this first play against Wake Forest, Thompson is lined up in a deep shotgun set, which could be considered a “wildcat” formation. Thompson fakes the give to Tavares Kelly coming in motion and keeps the ball for a decent gain.





Here is a nearly identical play where Thompson again fakes a sweep and keeps the ball for a nice pickup of 11 yards on 1st and 10.





While Thompson is a tough, physical runner he also shows some ingenuity with his runs when given the opportunity. On this play, he needs four yards to keep Virginia’s drive alive. Wake does a nice job sniffing out another quarterback draw but Thompson is able to use his vision and speed to reset and bounce the play outside for a 19-yard gain, his biggest run of the season thus far.





With Brennan Armstrong back against Miami, Thompson was used in a similar fashion but with more creativity pre-snap. On this play, Armstrong was lined up at quarterback to start but comes up to the line of scrimmage and ultimately switches positions with Thompson, who slides over to the quarterback spot. Once he gets the ball, it’s another QB power look.





Here is another play where Thompson moves pre-snap into a carry. On this play he initially lines up at wide receiver left and goes in motion into the backfield. Ending up on Armstrong’s right side, he gets in position and takes a hand off for another run between the tackles, this one not resulting in much.





Finally, Thompson did throw his first pass of the season at Miami, on the first drive of the game. In the red zone, he lined up in the deep shotgun set again, with Armstrong at wide receiver. This play is designed to look like another quarterback power, but through solid design, Grant Misch is able to fake a lead block and slip into the end zone to be targeted on the jump pass. Although Miami defended the play well and it ultimately didn’t work, this is a good example of setting up a play off of a tendency, with Miami clearly having to defend a power run from Thompson here.



Ira Armstead



Snaps Played (versus Wake and Miami) At Quarterback: 16 At Wide Receiver: 9 At H-Back/Other: 3

Production: 77 yards on 13 plays (5.9 YPP) Rushing: 10 carries, 68 yards (6.8 yards per carry), TD Receiving: N/A (0 targets) Passing: 1-3, 9 yards

Usage: While Thompson’s usage is pretty straightforward, UVa uses Armstead in a number of different ways. Most of his plays have come from the quarterback spot but he does line up at wide receiver or in the backfield and go in motion a decent amount of plays as well. Though Armstead runs draw plays similar to Thompson’s runs, he also has plays designed to go outside the tackle as well. On this one against the Canes, Armstead executes a simple read-option look effectively for a nice gain. Also notice Armstrong going in motion to the right side, as this play set up a look for Armstrong on the subsequent snap.





Here is another outside run design for Armstead, this one going for a touchdown against Wake Forest. UVa runs Wayne Taulapapa in motion from right to left, and he acts as a lead blocker for the freshman quarterback, who outraces the defense to the pylon and into the end zone. Using Taulapapa, one of the team’s best blockers, in this way gives Armstead the flexibility to run to the edge as he did or potentially cut back up towards the end zone, depending on where Taulapapa finds a defender to block.





Here is a draw play, similar to looks shown earlier for Thompson. Kelly again comes in motion and Armstead fakes a handoff to Taulapapa before following him through the hole.

