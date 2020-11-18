CavsCorner - Film Room: Davis' impact

Freshman receiver Lavel Davis was the breakout star in the first half of Virginia’s season, but until last weekend he was sidelined for nearly a month. Davis was missed in UVa’s slugfest loss at Miami and also didn’t feature in the upset win over UNC the following week. He returned to the field on Saturday and showed once again how big an asset he can be to the Wahoos.

In his five games played this year, Davis has caught 13 passes for 284 yards with a team-high four touchdowns. He did all of that damage in four games, as he had just two targets and no catches in the loss at Wake Forest with starting QB Brennan Armstrong out of the lineup. Having burst onto the scene with a two-TD effort against Duke in the opener, he has had at least 50 yards receiving in each game that he has played since, except for the aforementioned one at Wake.

After missing two games, Davis returned to form last weekend with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 win over Louisville.

On the season, the South Carolina native has been targeted 27 times, 25 coming from Armstrong. He is used out wide quite a bit, with 235 of his 302 snaps on offense coming there and just 67 in the slot position. As any UVa fan could likely guess, many of Davis’ 13 catches have come deep down the field. Of his receptions, six of them have come on throws more than 20 yards down the field, and on those six receptions, Davis has racked up 204 yards and a pair of his four touchdowns. Almost all of that production has come with Armstrong at QB, with a couple of catches coming from Lindell Stone against NC State. Armstrong is 8-for-28 on throws of 20+ yards this season, with 229 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and three interceptions, so it’s clear that throws to Davis have been by far the most successful deep balls down the field.

It was great to see Davis back in the lineup on Saturday, so in today’s Film Room we’re taking a look at his impact on that win and how his skillset and usage can bolster the entire offense when he’s on the field.



