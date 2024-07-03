Following his commitment, CavsCorner caught up with Harris to discuss his commitment and why he found Virginia was the right place for him.

The top-20 player out of Michigan is the Hoos 16th commitment in their 2025 recruiting class and the third offensive line commitment joining Washington (DC) standout Grayson Reid and Nashville (TN) native Jon Adair .

On Monday, the Virginia Cavaliers added another piece to their 2025 recruiting class adding three-star offensive lineman Jim Harris Jr , a 6-foot-5, 275 pounder out of Muskegon (MI).

For UVa, landing Harris over other notable programs such as Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia was a full team effort.

"The coaches, the players, the commits played a major role in this decision," Harris said about his recruitment, adding that while he waited until Monday to announce his decision he knew that Virginia was the right spot for him for quite a while.

"I knew UVa was the right place for me after my visit," he said regarding his June 14 official visit, one of two official visits he took last month along with a trip to Cincinnati on June 7.

Throughout his recruitment, Harris was able to foster a strong relationship with Cavaliers offensive line coach Terry Heffernan.

"We was always talking about family and Michigan because he coached at Wayne State and the Detroit Lions, places near my area," Harris explained. "So those conversations were either about football or family which is great."

As mentioned above, it was a full team effort from the Cavaliers to win this recruitment including peer recruiting from Reid and Adair.

"My relationship with them is like they were my brothers from another mother," Harris said, saying that while the two commits recruited him, neither was overly aggressive either according to the three-star offensive lineman. "They said give it some thought, but don’t think too hard!"

Harris also said that he found Charlottesville and what he saw while on Grounds as a "very comfortable" place which also played a factor in his decision.

Of course, no recruitment gets to the finish line without the guidance of a prospect's parents or guardians.

"My mom and dad loved the visit," he recalled."They loved everything about Charlottesville and the coaching staff, my mom said I was a major priority and how the chemistry was real down there and that I need to claim my spot as soon as I can and I did because mothers intuition never fail."

Harris looked to his parents for their opinions and guidance and is comfortable with the guidance they provided.

"I trust my mom and dad with this decision," he said simply.

But he also knows that with the Cavaliers, he will also be in very good hands. "Coach Heffernan and (head coach Tony) Elliott will get me to where I need to be as long as I put the work in."

Now committed to the Hoos, Harris is excited about what the future holds for the program.

"This offensive line class is special and we will turn the program around," he added.



