The dog days of fall camp have concluded, and the University of Virginia football team begins its prep for the 2022 season. In less than two weeks, the Wahoos will host the Richmond Spiders in Tony Elliott’s debut in Scott Stadium. The new era begins with expectations. This year’s ball club features a potentially potent offense and a defense that is chomping at the bit to regain its form. This Cavalier squad returns some major talent on both sides of the ball and looks to develop some young studs along the way. In this feature, we dive into some offensive, defensive, and special teams developments throughout fall camp and take a peek at some players who have taken a leap forward.

Derek Devine, Jonathan Leech, and the evolution of the offensive line

One of the major concerns coming into the 2022 season has been the offensive line and the lack of experienced bodies along the front. Offensive line coach Garett Tujague has the tall task of replacing all five starters from the prolific 2021 offense. However, talent is not in short order. This position group is led by Devine and Leech, fourth-years who are the elder statesmen of the room and have the most game experience of any of the linemen. Leech, who is battling an injury right now that might keep him out of the opener, has garnered much praise from Elliott and his staff. He seems to be well positioned to grab a starting spot up front. Look for Logan Taylor, Ty Furnish, Noah Josey and Dartmouth transfer John Paul Flores to compete for the other spots with Devine, Jestus Johnson, and Charlie Patterson. The coaching staff has said that they’d like eight playable offensive linemen to start the season. This allows for the first-years to develop properly. I think that the O-line is in a good place and will not be an issue going forward into the 2022 season. Offensive play calling and the addition of the H-Back position will help the OL and allow for a more balanced attack.



2. The emergence of Perris Jones

The UVa running back room has become a strength since the spring. With Wayne Taulapapa moving on to Washington and Devin Darrington not returning to the program, opportunities have presented themselves. Wahoo fans across the Commonwealth are looking for a big year from third-year Mike Hollins. The 5-foot-9, 208-pound back has the potential to be the next great UVa running back. The highly touted playmaker from Louisiana clearly has “the goods.” However, he is being pushed by a bevy of backs in Miami transfer Cody Brown, first-year Xavier Brown, returning vet Ronnie Walker, and most notably Jones, the former walk-on. Fresh off his big Spring Game performance, Jones is earning high praise from Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings for doing the “little things.” He offers a different skillset than the other backs and should be a great change-of-pace option for UVa this fall. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out and who runs out with the first team on September 3.

3. UVa’s Defensive Line: The Return of the Orange Crush?

The much-maligned UVa defense is itching to erase the doubters this season. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has collected talent at all three levels and appears to be putting together a tough-minded group of guys. This process started with the defensive line. It’s position group that has been retooled and could be one of the best in the conference. A mix of home-grown talent and transfers have transformed this group. In the middle of this multi-front defense, you’ll see familiar faces in Aaron Faumui and Jahmeer Carter. South Carolina transfer Devontae Davis (who is a little banged up right now) figures to be a key contributor in the interior as well. On the edges, Chico Bennett, Mike Green, and Miami (Ohio) transfer Kam Butler, who has “worked his way to the front of the line,” lead an athletic group of edge rushers who can stress an offensive line. Former Michigan State Spartan Jack Camper, Ben Smiley, Columbia transfer Paul Akere, and Bryce Carter will all see action this fall as well. And UVa still has more young talent on the defensive line too in Michael Diatta and Su Agunloye. All told, this is a very deep and experienced group that will be a difference maker. Championship football is won on the defensive line. Elliott knows this well, as his former Clemson Tigers featured waves of talent along the defensive front.

4. The Cavalier secondary and the development of Aidan Ryan

Across message boards and podcasts in the state of Virginia, UVa fans fear the term “five defensive backs.” Rud is employing a base defense that will feature the much-debated look, but rest assured, this defensive system is more apt to the players we have in the DB room. From reports at camp, Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress seem to have locked down the two cornerback spots. Darrius Bratton has been working at the Nickel, with Antonio Clary and Ryan at the two safety spots. Yes, second-year Aidan Ryan. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound safety from Fredericksburg has taken advantage of the opportunity and seems to be getting a majority of the first-team reps. Ryan is an intelligent playmaker and who is not afraid to come down and lay the wood. In addition to Ryan, look for Coen King, Lex Long, and Donovan Johnson to figure into the safety picture as we navigate through the 2022 season.

“Walk Off Will” Bettridge and the UVa kicking game