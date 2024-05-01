After picking up an offer from a host of programs earlier this year including UVa, five-star forward Bryson Tiller is coming off a successful season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. Following his team’s first session of travel ball, CavsCorner caught up with Tiller this past weekend where, even though he was unable to get on the court because of an injury, he was still in good spirits about where things stand.

“This past year at OTE went really well,” he told CavsCorner. “I got better as an individual and as a team we really improved throughout the year. The thing that I improved on was trying to impact the game more without scoring and I think I improved on that pretty well.”

Filled with versatility and instant production when he is on the court, the No. 6 in the class of 2025 has a good feel for his strengths on the floor.

“When I am at my best I am just very versatile,” he explained. “I can defend at a high level, score at a high level, and I can get my teammates involved. Whatever I need to do to help my team win, I feel like I can do that at a high level.”

When the Wahoos offered, Tiller mentioned that it really meant a lot to him that he was able to pick that up from Tony Bennett and Co.

“The Virginia offer really meant a lot,” he said. “Over the best 10 years they have been one of the best programs in the country and they have a great coaching staff. I am blessed to have that option available.”

UVa sees the versatility that Tiller sees, which has been a topic of discussion when talking with him.

“They really like how I can impact the game and they think I could be a game changer for them offensively and defensively,” he said. “They see that I have a lot of versatility which they really like about me.

“The players in the Virginia program are all versatile players which allows them to do a lot offensively and defensively,” Tiller added. “Obviously their defense really stands out and they think I would fit perfectly in what they are trying to accomplish on the defensive end.”

So far the 6-foot-9, 228 pounder has been on a couple of official and unofficial visits and has been enjoying getting to take those trips and see where things go from there.

“The recruitment process has been pretty good,” Tiller explained. “I have built some good relationships with coaches and I have been enjoying that. I have taken official visits to Kansas, Indiana, and Providence. The schools that I have visited unofficially are Georgia Tech, Auburn and Alabama. I don’t have any more visits planned as of right now but I do see Virginia as a potential school that I visit later.”



