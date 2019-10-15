After failing to score a touchdown and dropping the second game in a row on the road, UVa is back in Scott Stadium this weekend when the Wahoos host Coastal Division foe Duke on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., ACCN).

It’ll be Virginia’s first game without senior captain Bryce Hall, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Hurricanes. In his place, the Hoos have moved De’Vante Cross over from safety and elevated Chris Moore into the mix there.

Given the success that Duke has had offensively this season, this figures to be a pretty big storyline in this matchup.

So, what should UVa fans expect from the Blue Devils? As we do each week during the season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this weekend’s matchup.



