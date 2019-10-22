Five We'll Be Watching: Louisville
After bouncing back from a brutal effort in Miami to roll past Duke last weekend, UVa is back on the road this weekend when the Cavaliers head to Louisville to take on the Cardinals on Saturday aft...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news