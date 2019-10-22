News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 15:43:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Five We'll Be Watching: Louisville

Scott Satterfield plans to use both Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley at QB.
Scott Satterfield plans to use both Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley at QB. (USATSI)
Justin Ferber • CavsCorner
Senior Staff Writer

After bouncing back from a brutal effort in Miami to roll past Duke last weekend, UVa is back on the road this weekend when the Cavaliers head to Louisville to take on the Cardinals on Saturday aft...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}