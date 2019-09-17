After opening up 3-0 for the first time since 2005 following a 31-24 win over Florida State last Saturday, the Wahoos will once again be under the lights at Scott Stadium this Saturday when No. 21 UVa hosts the Monarchs of Old Dominion (7 p.m., ESPN2).

In what Is the first meeting between the two schools, the Cavaliers will be looking to buck a trend (they're currently 1-3 all-time against the current members of C-USA) while making sure the Monarchs don't start one. No one can forget the way ODU took to to the Hokies last year.

Virginia, 16th nationally In total defense, is allowing an average of just 261.7 yards per game. So, if Old Dominion is going to pull off the mammoth upset, it will take quite the offensive display from Bobby Wilder's group;.

So, what should Virginia fans expect from the Monarchs? As we do each week during the season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this week's matchup in Charlottesville.



