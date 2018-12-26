It's been a few weeks since the matchup was announced but now, just three days remain before UVa and South Carolina tangle in the Belk Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte (noon, ABC).

The Wahoos (7-5) come into this game hoping to achieve one of their big goals for the season and finish the year with a win. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks (7-5) wrapped up their season with a blowout win over Akron but will be going into the weekend absent not only one of their best players but likely the guy we'd have had at the top of the forthcoming list.

So, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel focused on his NFL future as opposed to matching up with Virginia's defensive backs, what should fans expect from the Gamecocks?

As we do each week during the football season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Cavaliers will need to try and neutralize this weekend in the Queen City.



