Five We'll Be Watching: W&M

Hollis Mathis leads an intriguing offensive group from W&M. (TribeAthletics.com)
Justin Ferber • CavsCorner
Senior Staff Writer

After opening the season with a convincing win in Pittsburgh, UVa heads home this Friday night to open the 2019 slate at Scott Stadium starting with the Tribe of William & Mary (8 p.m., ACCN).

Coached by former UVa big whistle Mike London in his first season as head coach there, W&M got off to a nice start last weekend with a win over Lafayette but obviously the competition level is about to take a big step forward.

For UVa, the focus will shift from facing a physical Panthers team to preparing to face an offense with plenty of triple-option tendencies and nothing to lose.

So, what should Virginia fans expect from the Tribe? As we do each week during the season, we’ll take a look at several players on the opponent’s roster and try to identify playmakers who the Hoos will need to try and neutralize in this week's matchup in Charlottesville.



{{ article.author_name }}