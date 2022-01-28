



Virginia currently has vacancies at all five spots along the offensive line. They’ve now added a four-year college veteran who’s been playing left tackle since sixth grade.

The ongoing overhaul of the Wahoos’ O-line continued with Thursday’s commitment from Dartmouth grad transfer John Paul Flores. The left tackle for last year’s Ivy League co-champion is the seventh lineman and second grad transfer to commit to UVa since last Friday.

“I have a lot of faith in the coaching staff, especially Coach Elliott,” Flores told CavsCorner shortly after his announcement. “He comes from a winning culture and you can just tell that talking to him.”

When Flores arrives this summer, he’ll bolster an offensive line that lost its top six players from last year’s unit. Veteran right guard Chris Glaser is out of eligibility. Ryan Nelson, a three-year starter between left tackle and left guard, declared for the NFL Draft. Three other longtime starters—center Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan), left tackle Bobby Haskins (USC) and right tackle Ryan Swoboda (UCF)—all left via the transfer portal, as did top reserve Joe Bissinger (SMU).



