Tony Bennett and his staff received their first transfer commitment over the weekend from former Florida State guard Jalen Warley.

Having just finished his third year in Tallahassee, the X native is coming off a junior season where he averaged 7.5 points per game and will have one year of eligibility left.

Warley, who was heavily recruited by UVa coming out of high school, says his pre-existing relationships played a major role this time around.

“I have a really good connection with the staff,” he told CavsCorner. “I am super familiar with them since I have been playing in the ACC. They really embody everything that I am looking for in a school.”

The 6-foot-7 Warley never got to visit Charlottesville during his high school recruitment but this time the visit sealed the deal.

“I never got to visit Virginia coming out of high school because it was during COVID, so this time around I definitely made sure I visited and that definitely played a factor this time around.”

Bringing in a veteran guard seemed like a major priority for Bennett this offseason and that’s something that resonated with Warley.

“They just want me to take pride in what I can do well, “ he explained. “They are going to rely on me on defense and that veteran presence because I have been through a lot of battles in the ACC. They are going to want me to use my versatility and my length on both ends of the floor and Coach Bennett is really excited about what I can bring to the team.

“I see myself fitting right in,” Warley added. “There will definitely be an adjustment but I have a lot of experience, especially in the ACC, so hopefully it will be an easy adjustment.”

When asked what Virginia fans can expect out of him, he said, “They can expect someone that is going to be a good leader, a great defender, and someone that can use their versatility well. I am going to create for myself and others on offense and do whatever it takes to win.”



