Over the weekend Virginia hosted its first official visitor from the transfer portal the spring as former Saint Mary’s forward Joshua Jefferson was on Grounds to check out the Hoos. Originally from Las Vegas, Jefferson is coming off his second year with the Gaels, where he averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

“It was a great visit,” Jefferson told CavsCorner. “I got to hang out with the coaches and players and really see the foundation that Tony Bennett has built there. They have great people and overall it is a great school because of the people that are there.”

Jefferson learned a lot during his visit but there were two things that really stood out to the 6-foot-8 forward.

“I did not know how great their strength and conditional coach is,” he explained. “Mike Curtis is known as one of the best in the business for his job and it is amazing seeing how he can transform players bodies. The facilities they have are first class too so that was great to see.”

Jefferson had nothing but high praise for Bennett as he called his message “encouraging” during the trip.

“His message was very encouraging and he really let it be known how much I could help them,” Jefferson said. “He also has a very good plan in place to help develop me and that really stood out. I really enjoyed talking to him as a he is a great person and a great coach.”

Despite growing up well west of Charlottesville, Jefferson said he’s somewhat familiar with the Wahoos thanks to being able to catch Virginia in action this season.

“I think I would fit in well,” he said. “I was able to watch them a little bit this year and I think a player like myself would fit in well. Offensively, I think my game would translate well and quickly. I think I could help them speed up the game a little bit and push the ball up the floor and really impact the game.”

When asked what the most important factors were as he goes about making his decision, Jefferson had a clear idea in his mind of what that looks like.

“I want to go to a place where they will help develop me the best and help me get to the next level,” he said. “I obviously also want to go to a place where I feel comfortable and just really help me become the best basketball player I can be.”

Jefferson said he currently has two more visits lined up as he will head to TCU and Iowa State both this week.



