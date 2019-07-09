News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 08:02:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star 2021 RB Watkins recaps his visit to Virginia

Fqtjbjfcly6if9fpiag5
Four-star 2021 RB Ahmonte' Watkins loved his time in Charlottesville recently. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

The movement of players from Louisiana to Virginia has been consistent over the last couple of cycles and given the way the Cavaliers continue to recruit in the Boot, it doesn’t show any signing of slowing down.

While UVa already has two commits in 2020 from the state, the Hoos are already doing work in the next cycle as well and have made a big impression on four-star Ahmonte’ Watkins.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound RB got his first offer from UVa this past fall and recently was in town for unofficial visit that left him impressed.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}