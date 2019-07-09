The movement of players from Louisiana to Virginia has been consistent over the last couple of cycles and given the way the Cavaliers continue to recruit in the Boot, it doesn’t show any signing of slowing down.

While UVa already has two commits in 2020 from the state, the Hoos are already doing work in the next cycle as well and have made a big impression on four-star Ahmonte’ Watkins.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound RB got his first offer from UVa this past fall and recently was in town for unofficial visit that left him impressed.