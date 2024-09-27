Four-star center Cody Peck (2026) recently took an unofficial visit to Virginia after coming off a strong summer with Garner Road on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

And it’s clear that the Wahoos left a lasting impression on the 6-foot-10 big from IMG Academy.

“My summer went great,” Peck told CavsCorner. “A lot of new schools got involved with my recruitment so it really was a big success. Virginia, NC State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Dayton, Florida and Florida State have all been talking to me.”

Peck was excited to get on Grounds to see what the Cavaliers had to offer.

“It was a really nice visit to Virginia,” he recalled. “I got to see their beautiful arena and they are very kind people over there. I really liked what I saw and it is exciting to see how that compares to other schools and what they are offering.”

Peck also got to sit down with the coaching staff to discuss how he could potentially fit in Charlottesville.

“They showed me a lot of footage of former players that went to UVa that they could see me potentially playing like if I went there,” he explained. “It seems like a very versatile fit for me so I think it could potentially be a good choice. They have had some great stretch forwards in the past and I think I could replicate some of those guys well.”

Other than watching the presentation the staff made for him on his visit, he has noticed a lot of different things about the program when watching them.

“I like the way their play is formatted,” Peck said. “They always seem to have the Xs and Os figured out. I got to meet a few former players that are now on staff and hearing that perspective is always great. They have a great weight room and basketball facilities, they really are fantastic.”

Peck recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida and the Virginia staff has continued to check in on him after his move.

“The coaches at Virginia have just been really showing me a lot of support and checking in on me constantly especially with my latest move to IMG,” he said. “They have been supportive and that means a lot to me.”

Right now, there is no rush for Peck to make a college decision but he has given some consideration to a timeline with two different options on the table.

“I have thought about that a little,” Peck said, “and right now I am thinking about some time in between the summer and the start of my senior year or at the end of my senior year.”



