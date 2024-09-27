PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLThWSlFSUE1aN0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Four-star center Peck (2026) talks recent trip to Virginia

Four-star big man Cody Peck really enjoyed his time in Charlottesville recently.
Four-star big man Cody Peck really enjoyed his time in Charlottesville recently. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Houston Wilson • CavsCorner
Staff Writer

Four-star center Cody Peck (2026) recently took an unofficial visit to Virginia after coming off a strong summer with Garner Road on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

And it’s clear that the Wahoos left a lasting impression on the 6-foot-10 big from IMG Academy.

“My summer went great,” Peck told CavsCorner. “A lot of new schools got involved with my recruitment so it really was a big success. Virginia, NC State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Dayton, Florida and Florida State have all been talking to me.”

Peck was excited to get on Grounds to see what the Cavaliers had to offer.

“It was a really nice visit to Virginia,” he recalled. “I got to see their beautiful arena and they are very kind people over there. I really liked what I saw and it is exciting to see how that compares to other schools and what they are offering.”

Peck also got to sit down with the coaching staff to discuss how he could potentially fit in Charlottesville.

“They showed me a lot of footage of former players that went to UVa that they could see me potentially playing like if I went there,” he explained. “It seems like a very versatile fit for me so I think it could potentially be a good choice. They have had some great stretch forwards in the past and I think I could replicate some of those guys well.”

Other than watching the presentation the staff made for him on his visit, he has noticed a lot of different things about the program when watching them.

“I like the way their play is formatted,” Peck said. “They always seem to have the Xs and Os figured out. I got to meet a few former players that are now on staff and hearing that perspective is always great. They have a great weight room and basketball facilities, they really are fantastic.”

Peck recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida and the Virginia staff has continued to check in on him after his move.

“The coaches at Virginia have just been really showing me a lot of support and checking in on me constantly especially with my latest move to IMG,” he said. “They have been supportive and that means a lot to me.”

Right now, there is no rush for Peck to make a college decision but he has given some consideration to a timeline with two different options on the table.

“I have thought about that a little,” Peck said, “and right now I am thinking about some time in between the summer and the start of my senior year or at the end of my senior year.”


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItY2VudGVyLXBlY2stMjAyNi10YWxrcy1yZWNl bnQtdHJpcC10by12aXJnaW5pYSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZmb3VyLXN0YXItY2VudGVyLXBlY2stMjAyNi10YWxrcy1yZWNl bnQtdHJpcC10by12aXJnaW5pYSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTY4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==