Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-21 15:49:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star cornerback Melvin previews upcoming official visits

E4nk6yjceczdlwsptfh6
Four-star CB Semar Melvin is looking forward to OVs to UVa and Wisconsin soon.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

All along, four-star Florida cornerback Semar Melvin has eyed a summer decision. Ahead of a pair of crucial official visits, the standout DB says he's still planning to make the call in the not too distant future before his senior season begins.

He's also looking forward to checking out Virginia and Wisconsin next month.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}