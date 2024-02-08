One of the first high major schools to get involved with Nate Ament was UVa and just recently, the four-star forward visited Charlottesville for the game against NC State.

Having transferred to Highland School this past summer, he has helped his team make its ascent in the Virginia State Private School Division II rankings.

“The transition to Highland has been going really well,” Ament told CavsCorner. “I have been learning a lot, especially from my new coach. He challenges me in practice every day and is always helping me to become a better defender, especially an on the ball defender. He is working with me to take the best shot and overall it has been just a great junior season.”

With Ament’s move to Highland it allowed the team to play more of a national schedule, which provided a lot of exposure to both the Hawks and to the 6-foot-7 forward.

“The schedule has been great,” he explained. “We have been put through the gauntlet early and we have been tested. Playing teams with a great reputation can only make us better so we are thankful for that schedule because it is really helping us as a team.”

Known as a big-time scorer and rim protector, one part of his game that he has improved on is his passing.

“I just have to be patient and don’t let the game speed me up,” Ament said. “They are throwing double teams at me so they can get the ball out of my hands so I just have to make the right play. A lot of teams throw different defenses at us, so our coaches are always working with us on how to adapt to that. With me being so tall, it helps me to see over defenders which allows me to pass to the open guy.”

The Wahoos impressed Ament with how they responded to NC State in overtime after giving up a late second-half lead

“That was a great game to go to,” Ament explained. “Virginia fought hard and they showed why they are such a great defensive team. It was good to see Virginia pull out the win in overtime and for them to play strong even though they had just given up a big lead. It was also great being able to see a crowd like that, the atmosphere was great.”

The message from the coaches in Charlottesville remains consistent about how they see Ament offensively and how to improve as a defender.

“They honestly see me as an offensive weapon but you know they want me to play good defense if I were to go there,” he said, “and that is something they want me to continue to improve on, especially as an on ball defender. They don’t want me to lose my man easily and they want me to fight through screens better.”

Ament and Tony Bennett have begun building a nice relationship ever since the Hoos started recruiting him.

“Well, basketball wise he is always helping me become a better defender but he has just been getting to know me more on a personal level,” Ament said. “We share the same faith so that is a similar bond we have. Whenever I get to go down there and talk to him, it is a great experience.”

Ament says that knows what he is looking for in a school and location might not be the biggest part of that decision.

“It definitely plays a factor but it will not be the sole reason on where I go to school,” he said. “I want to go where I best fit but with UVA being only a couple hours away, my family could come and see me whenever they want. But at the end of the day I want to go to the place that gives me the best education and the best play I can go to improve on the court.”

Other than Virginia, Ament mentioned that he is hearing a lot from Kentucky, UNC, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan, LSU and Duke.



