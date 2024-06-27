The Virginia staff has been keeping tabs on four-star 2025 forward Nikolas Khamenia during the two live periods so far in May and June. Currently ranked No. 40 overall in the class of 2025 and the No. 8 overall small forward, Khamenia just helped the USA U18 National Team win a gold medal in Argentina.

Throughout the summer, he’s been balancing his time on the court with a budding recruitment.

“I have talked to the entire staff at Virginia,” Khamenia told CavsCorner. “I have had Zoom meetings with them as well. They have talked to me a lot about their program and how I could potentially fit into their system. They think I am a guy that is willing to play good defense in their system and they like my versatility on both ends of the floor.”

After the coaches have seen him multiple times, Khamenis has enjoyed hearing the feedback from the UVa staff.

“They really like the pace I play with and how I keep everything simple when I am on the court,” he explained. “They like how I create well for others and they like how I take advantage of my size and will post up against smaller guys and they mentioned how they like how I am not afraid to attack bigger guys.”

He also is aware of how he could potentially help the Wahoos offensively.

“They are telling me how my versatility on the offensive end would really help them,” the California product said. “I can do a lot with my size including dribbling, passing and shooting the ball.”

Khamenia knows the importance of defense at Virginia and he has a good feel for how he could fit in there.

“They just think I could really make an impact on the defensive end because of my ability to guard 1 through 5 and wanting to guard and I know that is important to them,” he said. “I like to defend and I want to defend at a high level so it could potentially be a good fit.”

So far Khamenia has taken an official visit to Gonzaga and is working on setting up more.

“I know I am going to take a visit to Illinois and am working on setting up visits to UCLA, Oklahoma and Virginia.”

When asked if he has a timetable for a decision he said, “As of right now, I do not.”



