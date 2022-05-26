Four-star F Stojakovic talks UVa, setting up his visits

Class of 2023 four-star Andrej Stojakovic has had a great spring for Compton Magic on the 3SSB Circuit and he is one of a slew of prospects to pick up an offer from Tony Bennett and UVa in recent weeks.

Stojakovic, the son of former NBA Star Peja Stojakovic, is becoming a priority recruit for a number of high major schools including Virginia.

CavsCorner caught up with the No. 63 overall prospect in the national to talk about his spring and his relationship with the Wahoos.

“Overall this spring has been a blessing,” Stojakovic told CavsCorner. “Getting the opportunity that Compton Magic has displayed for me has been incredible and I am super thankful. It just shows that my work is finally being noticed and I am thankful for that.”

Stojakovic knows about all of the success Virginia has had in the recent years and even knew a little about the school before he picked up an offer from the Hoos.

“Coach Bennett obviously has an historic program and won the national championship recently and I know Kyle Guy pretty well,” Stojakovic said. “He has told me a lot about Virginia and why he chose Virginia. It is one of those schools that I definitely want to visit and keep building that relationship with them and see where it goes.”

The California standout went into more detail about his relationship with Guy and what someone like the former Cavalier great has meant to him.

“When Kyle played for the Kings I got to know him pretty well because my dad works for them,” Stojakovic explained. “Over the past two months I have really been asking him more about college stuff as I try to reach out to as many people as I can that I know who have had experience with college stuff and I have really been picking Kyle’s brain. He has been great to me.”

In terms of learning about the UVa system, Guy has given Stojakovic a good sense of what playing under Bennett would be like.

“He has told me a lot about the Virginia system,” Stojakovic said. “They don’t cut corners and it takes a lot of discipline to play under Tony Bennett but obviously if you have what it takes he will play you right away and he expects the same respect as he will give you and Kyle has mentioned that they play freely and as long as you show out on defense, you will have the freedom on offense.”

He has also been enjoying hearing the message from Bennett as he has given Stojakovic some tips about the recruiting process.

“Tony wants me to keep trusting my work and keep preparing for the future and not getting too worried about the outside stuff and the media,” Stojakovic said. “He wants me to keep working on my craft and getting prepared for the next level.”

Even with Stojakovic being on the west coast and the time zones complicating things, Stojakovic still can get his fix on east coast basketball.

“Yeah I mean, games are definitely on earlier in the day over here but over the past year I have definitely been able to see more college basketball on the east coast,” he said, “and that has helped me try and see different playing styles of different teams across the United States and the east coast is definitely something I am open to.”

So what role will location play when it comes to making a college decision?

“In the beginning of the recruiting process, location was a preference,” he said. “But as I go on and build relationships with more college coaches it is not really a problem, I am just looking for the best fit.”

With the distance piece not being an issue, Stojakovic is definitely trying to set up an official to come see UVa for himself.

“I for sure want to try and visit Virginia,” Stojakovic said. “I have been in contact with the school pretty frequently and we have started off on good terms. Communication is the biggest thing and schools that are talking to me consistently are catching my eyes. Virginia is definitely one of them and I am looking forward to trying to set up a visit there. Coach Bennett and the entire staff have been great to me.”

One official visit is already locked in for Stojakovic and along with Virginia, he is trying to visit some more schools.

“I am planning to take an official visit to Stanford on June 1,” he said, “and then am working on Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, and Virginia.”



