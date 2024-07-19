Four-star guard Prince-Alexander Moody is beginning to make a name for himself in the class of 2026 after a strong spring with Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL Circuit and his Bishop McNamara squad last month.

Though Moody did not get to fully showcase his potential this past winter because of an injury, he is taking advantage of the opportunity now to play in front of college coaches.

“It has been a great summer,” Moody told CavsCorner. “I have been trying to stay positive and be a leader for my teammates and just continue to be a point guard. I am trying to do everything I need to do to get to the next level.”

For rising juniors, June 15th is a busy day each year and that was the case for Moody too, who just became ranked as the 85th player in the latest rankings update.

“Ever since June 15th some of the schools that I have been hearing from are George Washington, San Diego State, San Diego, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia,” he explained.

The Cavaliers have been a team that has stood out to Moody even before they started recruiting him.

“I have been interested in Virginia for a while,” he explained. “They are definitely interested in me and I am looking forward to growing my relationship with them.”

As someone who says he takes pride in his defense, Moody admired the way Reece Beekman played during his time as a Wahoo.

“I love the way that Virginia plays and I really started to like them when I started watching,” he recalled.”Reece Beekman when he was there, I loved the way he played. I loved how he got his teammates assists and just how he got his team involved at a high level. After watching him a lot there, I think I could fit well into their program.

“I love to play defense,” Moody added, “so I really like how they are a defensive first program. I am always picking up full court and getting after it defensively. I love to pressure the other team and cause turnovers.”

This early in the process, Moody is understandably in no rush to make a college decision but he does know the No. 1 factor when the time comes to make a college choice.

“I want to go to that place that feels like home,” he said. “I know there are so many new things about college basketball and being recruited but I am not really looking forward to that as I want to go to the place that I am the most comfortable at and where I can play for a few years.”



