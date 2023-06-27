As he continues to work his way through the recruiting process, four-star guard Christian Bliss recently completed an official visit to Virginia and came away from the trip saying he was getting more clear about when a decision might come.

The 6-foot-4 Bliss, who continues to names a top four earlier from earlier this spring of UVa,, Xavier, Villanova and Miami, talked about his recent trips and where things stand after spending time with Tony Bennett and Co,

“The visit to Virginia went very well,” Bliss told CavsCorner. “It has a big time winning culture and that is definitely something that I am attracted to. This was my second time visiting Virginia and Coach Bennett and I bonded really well.”

Player development is crucial to Bliss and he was excited to learn more about that aspect off things during his time in Charlottesville.

“I really learned more about the play development at Virginia, he recalled. “I did not really know that much about the other coaches and how they develop their players. I learned more about how they develop their players on the court and in the weight room.”

Bliss has been able to talk about the program with both Ryan Dunn and also former Virginia guard Ty Jerome.

“My family and I spent some time with Ryan Dunn,” Bliss said. “He is from Long Island and I am from Queens and they are pretty close to each other so it was cool talking to him. Ty Jerome was also in town when I was visiting so I was able to speak with him and work out with him. I talked to some other people too about what it is like to play there and what their experiences were like, so that was really helpful.

“I have known Ty for quite some time because he also played in the PSA Cardinals AAU program like me,” Bliss added. “He has explained to me about what he went through during his time at Virginia and what I should be prepared for if I were to go there. He explained to me about what Coach Bennett is like and told me that Bennett is 100 percent honest with what he says. He also talked about how everything is earned there and nothing is given, which I have heard a lot before about the Virginia program.”

When asked what will be important to him when making an announcement, Bliss said, “I think the most important factor going into my decision is just where I think I will develop the best. I think I have great options and I really like all of my options a lot. But again, the No. 1 thing about my decision will be who I think will develop me the best be it on the court, in the weight room, academically as a man, develop me as a person, as a player and help get me to the next level.”

With Peach Jam coming up, there have been some rumblings about Bliss making a decision before the event. Could that be the way it goes?

“Right now it is really tough for me to answer that,” he said. “Really whenever I have the decision, that is when it will be made, it could be made right before Peach Jam but I am probably eyeing a little after Peach Jam.”



