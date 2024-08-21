As Tony Bennett and his revamped staff continue to work through various recruitments in the class of 2025, they will also start turning attention in the fall to prospects from 2026. One such prospect that has already been in contact with Virginia is four-star guard Caden Coleman out of South Carolina.

“My summer was good,” Coleman told CavsCorner recently. “It was very productive and competitive. I learned a lot of new things with the recruiting process and overall it was a very good learning experience.”

Multiple schools took notice of the 6-foot-3 playmaker this summer, which caused a slew of schools to start contacting him.

“Since June,” he recalled, “UVa, UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Charleston Southern, Marshall, South Carolina and Furman have all been contacting me.

“All of these schools have been telling me how they really like me as a facilitator but they see that I can score the ball when I need to,” Coleman added. “I don’t really force anything and I let the game come to me. Some of the schools have told me that I can play the one or two for them while being able to defend the one through four.”

His play has caught the eyes of the Cavaliers coaching staff and Coleman expects them to watch him more this upcoming year.

“Virginia has been saying they like my game and that they definitely want to try and watch me more this upcoming year,” he said. “They like how I am a bigger guard and they like the length that I have. They also were telling me that they think they could potentially play me in a lot of ways because of my athleticism.”

Coleman has done his homework on UVa and is looking forward to watching the Wahoos this season.

“I know that they are going to play tremendous defense and that is something that is appealing to me because I love to defend,” he explained. “The guards that go there can score the ball well and they think I could come and bring them a lift on offense.”

In terms of him potentially figuring into Bennett’s system, Coleman thinks he could be seamless.

“I think I would fit in perfectly,” he said, “and I think I could potentially make an impact for them immediately because of my versatility and athleticism. With their playing style, I think I would bring good rhythm to their program.”

Coleman is currently ranked No. 115 overall in the class of 2026.



