PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLThWSlFSUE1aN0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Four-star guard Coleman (2026) talks early interest in the Hoos

Four-star guard Caden Coleman saw his recruitment really take off this summer.
Four-star guard Caden Coleman saw his recruitment really take off this summer.
Houston Wilson • CavsCorner
Staff Writer

As Tony Bennett and his revamped staff continue to work through various recruitments in the class of 2025, they will also start turning attention in the fall to prospects from 2026. One such prospect that has already been in contact with Virginia is four-star guard Caden Coleman out of South Carolina.

“My summer was good,” Coleman told CavsCorner recently. “It was very productive and competitive. I learned a lot of new things with the recruiting process and overall it was a very good learning experience.”

Multiple schools took notice of the 6-foot-3 playmaker this summer, which caused a slew of schools to start contacting him.

“Since June,” he recalled, “UVa, UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Charleston Southern, Marshall, South Carolina and Furman have all been contacting me.

“All of these schools have been telling me how they really like me as a facilitator but they see that I can score the ball when I need to,” Coleman added. “I don’t really force anything and I let the game come to me. Some of the schools have told me that I can play the one or two for them while being able to defend the one through four.”

His play has caught the eyes of the Cavaliers coaching staff and Coleman expects them to watch him more this upcoming year.

“Virginia has been saying they like my game and that they definitely want to try and watch me more this upcoming year,” he said. “They like how I am a bigger guard and they like the length that I have. They also were telling me that they think they could potentially play me in a lot of ways because of my athleticism.”

Coleman has done his homework on UVa and is looking forward to watching the Wahoos this season.

“I know that they are going to play tremendous defense and that is something that is appealing to me because I love to defend,” he explained. “The guards that go there can score the ball well and they think I could come and bring them a lift on offense.”

In terms of him potentially figuring into Bennett’s system, Coleman thinks he could be seamless.

“I think I would fit in perfectly,” he said, “and I think I could potentially make an impact for them immediately because of my versatility and athleticism. With their playing style, I think I would bring good rhythm to their program.”

Coleman is currently ranked No. 115 overall in the class of 2026.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItZ3VhcmQtY29sZW1hbi0yMDI2LXRhbGtzLWVh cmx5LWludGVyZXN0LWluLXRoZS1ob29zIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvdXItc3Rhci1ndWFyZC1jb2xlbWFuLTIwMjYtdGFs a3MtZWFybHktaW50ZXJlc3QtaW4tdGhlLWhvb3MmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2OCZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=