Four-star guard BJ Davis-Ray is among the Top 100 players in the class of 2025. As his recruitment continues to gain steam leading into a pivotal travel ball season, he believes that his relationship with UVa is primed to grow.

“Being at Duncanville this year really helped my game a lot,” the Texas product told Cavs Corner. “It helped me play a lot harder and I am around good coaches, so they are pushing me every day.The recruiting process has been going great so far and has been a lot of fun.

“I am looking forward to taking some visits this summer and later next fall,” he added. “Being on the Duncanville platform has been great for me and has helped my recruitment overall.”

With his play this year, high major schools have been keeping tabs on the 6-foot-5 playmaker.

“My most recent visit was Arkansas for an unofficial visit,” Davis-Ray explained. “Last year, in October I went to Kansas. I am consistently hearing from Stanford, Michigan State, Texas, Auburn, Alabama and I think my relationship with Virginia will continue to grow stronger in the coming months.”

Davis-Ray acknowledged how well UVa has done recently with putting players in the NBA.

“I know they produce good players,” he said. “They have a decent amount of pros in the league and I know they really like big time shooters.”

With the rise of the program under Tony Bennett, there is no shortage of nationally televised games which has allowed Davis-Ray to see the Wahoos a fair amount.

“I try to watch them a good bit,” he said. “With their success they have a lot of national televised games so I am able to see them a lot.

“They are very sound,” Davis-Ray added. “They do all of the little things right and they are coached by a great coach. I know Coach Bennett must focus on doing all of the little things right to help them get wins.”

Offensively, Davis-Ray believes he would be able to do well in Bennett’s system.

“I think I would be able to fit in well,” he sid. “One of my strengths is being able to shoot the ball and coaches have told me that they like how I can knock down shots from all over. I can also play without the ball so that is another positive.”

Meanwhile, on the defensive end, Davis-Ray said the thinks his versatility would be a valuable asset to Virginia’s D.

“I think I would be able to fit in their defense well because of how versatile I am,” he said. “I can guard ball handlers but I can also guard post players as well so I think I would fit well in their defense.”

With a slew of schools from all over the country recruiting him, Davis-Ray does not necessarily think where he plays geographically will play a role in his college decision.

“Location plays a little bit of a factor but I feel like my family will make the trip to see me play wherever I decide to go so it is not going to be the ultimate deciding factor,” he said.

Davis-Ray mentioned Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas, Auburn and Alabama as other schools that are recruiting him.



