Last Thursday was the first day rising juniors were able to field calls from college coaches and four-star guard Derek Dixon was among those whose received a phone call from Virginia and Tony Bennett.

It’s a call that not only signals how important the D.C. native is to UVa but also left a lasting impression.

“Coach Bennett called and he was just saying how they have been watching me and following me,” Dixon told CavsCorner. “He was expressing how much they really like my game and they think that I could fit really well into their system. He said they are going to keep recruiting me because they think I would really do well in their system.”

With Dixon being No. 53 overall in 2025, Virginia certainly was not the only school to contact Dixon.

“People told me how crazy it would be on June 15th when all the coaches would call and I really did not expect how much my phone was going to blow up,” he explained. “But it was insane because I was hearing from schools that I had dreamed of playing at and it was just really exciting.”

The 6-foot-4 guard is attracted to Virginia because he thinks Bennett has coached a lot of people similar to himself in recent years.

“They have obviously been really good,” he said. “They won the national championship a few years ago and they have had a lot of guys in their system that play like me like Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome. They have also had guys that later on go to the NBA that can play that combo guard position who can really shoot it.

“And obviously they play great defense,” Dixon added. “The pack-line system they run is one of the best defenses in the country and that is really what their identity is.”

Dixon also called it a “honor” to receive a call from a national championship winning coach like Bennett.

“You know, I was a little kid a few years ago watching them win a national championship and now to have Coach Bennett calling me is a real experience,” he said. “It is just a honor for someone like him to call me and it is showing the work I have put in is starting to pay off. It is really cool to have a national championship experienced coach recruiting me.”

When asked what factors could play a part in Dixon’s decision, he said, “I don’t think location will matter that much. It might matter a little bit but the ultimate goal is to play in the NBA so whoever I think can help me get there, will weigh heavily in my decision. Another factor will be how I fit into the program and the other type of players that they have. Connecting with the staff will also be another important factor.”

In addition to wanting to get to Charlottesville for a visit, Dixon also said that he hopes to set up trips to Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Pitt and Providence soon.



