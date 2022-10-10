While much of UVa’s focus in recent weeks has been on adding to its solid 2023 haul thus far, Tony Bennett recently made a trip to familiar territory by visiting Wisconsin Lutheran High School to evaluate and ultimately offer a scholarship to 2024 standout Kon Knueppel.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard that is currently ranked 57th in the Rivals Top 150, Knueppel has been visited by a slew of high major programs this fall.

“There have been a lot of schools coming by this fall but I am just trying to stay focused and help my teammates get better,” Knueppel told CavsCorner. “I think it is really important chemistry wise to have good workouts during the fall but overall I am enjoying talking to the schools that are coming by and listening to them on how I can get better.”

After watching Knueppel during a fall workout a few weeks back, Bennett extended an offer which Knueppel said was a very big deal.

“Coach Bennett and Coach (Kyle) Getter have watched me this fall and I have been having really good conversations with them,” he said. “It was a true honor to pick up an offer from Virginia because of the type of school and program they are. I really enjoy my conversations with them and it has been cool building a relationship with them.”

With Bennett and Knuppel both being from Wisconsin, there are some interesting connections between the two.

“I have been learning a lot about the Virginia program,” Knueppel explained. “We have some family ties as Coach Bennett played with my uncle at Green Bay so I have been hearing some old stories about Green Bay hoops and my mom played at Green Bay so we have a lot of common ground with Coach Bennett being from Wisconsin and again we have been having good conversations.”

Another aspect that ties Bennett and Knueppel is Virginia forward Ben Vander Plas, who transferred from Ohio. Vander Plas’ dad also played at Green Bay.

“Coach Bennett told me they are expecting a lot out of Ben this year,” Knueppel said. “They are really excited about his college experience that he is bringing to Virginia. He is an excellent player who did a lot of good things at Ohio before transferring.”

With the family ties, Knuppel has always had Virginia on his radar and the success Bennett has had stands out.

“Obviously Virginia is one of and if not the best defensive programs in the country and they are not going out recruiting five-star guys,” he said. “They are more getting three- or four-star guys that are under the radar but guys that can contribute under Bennett. Ever since Bennett has been at Virginia they have had one of the best winning percentages in the ACC so it is pretty obvious Bennett has a lot of good things going at Virginia.”

Knueppel thinks his overall game could really improve if he were to go to UVa like a former Wahoo standout who is now in the NBA.

“Virginia obviously has a really good track record with their guards,” Knueppel said. “I know a lot about Joe Harris and I think we have similar games and the reason he is in the NBA today is because of his development at Virginia.

“If I were to go to Virginia,” he added, “I think that staff would really help me get better and I would obviously become a better defender which could really improve my overall game.”

This fall Knueppel has visited Wisconsin and Marquette. He is planning on visiting Stanford at the end of the month and Notre Dame at the beginning of November with potential visits to Iowa and Virginia soon, too.