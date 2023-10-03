Virginia continues to ramp up its recruiting activity with four-star guard Acaden Lewis. Last week, the Sidwell Friends standout took an unofficial visit to Charlottesville to see what Tony Bennett and Co. have to offer.

“My visit to Virginia went really well,” he told CavsCorner. “I have been building a really good relationship with Coach Bennett and Coach (Jason) Williford. One of my biggest things with the schools that are recruiting me is if they are following through and Virginia certainly is. They are staying super consistent with communication.

“Any school that is staying constant with communication and always wanting me to get to campus are two things that are really important to me,” Lewis added, “so I really appreciate that from Virginia.”

Currently the 68th-ranked player in the 2025 class, Lewis continued to talk about the message he is hearing from Bennett and Williford.

“They just keep telling me that they are a great program and that they value me a lot,” he said. “They have really seen me grow over the past year and they think they could even help me more with their player development program. They also think that I could fit well into their system and have compared me to some of their other guards from the past. They have been preaching that I could be a good fit for them.”

In terms of fitting into the program, Lewis explained what that could potentially look like.

“Coach Bennett has just been telling me that I could be one of those guys that goes and gets a bucket for him whenever the team needs one, especially late in games,” Lewis explained. “He also believes that I could be a really good defender for him. He has seen the type of defensive potential I have.”

The Washington DC product also got to learn about all of the winning Bennett and his staff at Virginia have done.

“Coach Bennett and Coach Williford showed me a lot of stats,” he recalled. “They have the most wins in the ACC in a certain number of years and it is by a pretty wide margin. Another thing is their winning percentage in the past 10 years, it is super impressive. They usually have a strong team that can always be dangerous in the NCAA Tournament.”

UVa is certainly not the only school pursuing Lewis. He has been to a few other schools and has some more visits on the horizon.

“I have been to Georgetown, Maryland, and I am going to be taking my first official visit to Florida State in October,” he said. “And I definitely want to get on Vanderbilt's campus soon because they just offered. I am working on getting back to Georgetown and am talking to Illinois and Penn State a lot too.”

In terms of making a college decision, the plan for Lewis as of right now is to try and get that done after Peach Jam in July.

“I think the latest I want to decide is after Peach Jam,” he said. “If I am not committed by then it is not necessarily a problem but that is the timeline that I want to follow.”



