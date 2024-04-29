Having visited UVa a handful of times unofficially, last week four/star 2025 guard Acaden Lewis took an official visit to the school. Coming off a spectacular junior season at Sidwell Friends where he recently named the Gatorade Player Of The Year for Washington (DC), it’s an experience that clearly left an impression.

“I think it was pretty good,” he told CavsCorner of his season. “I was able to help lead my team to a lot of accolades and I think I really improved a lot overall as a player and I have to thank Coach Singletary for that, he is one of the best coaches in the country. I feel like I did a better job of getting my teammates involved and I think I really improved as a defender.”

As mentioned above, Lewis knows a lot about UVa as he has been there multiple times over the years. This time he was able to get a different and deeper look at the program.

“I have been there a couple of times already because I have really built a great relationship with the coaches there,” he explained, “but it was really good to see a day in the life of a student there. I was able to hang out with some of the players which was fun and it just gave me a different look at UVa which is always good.”

One of the main takeaways Lewis had from conversations with the staff during the visit was that they are looking to change their offense in order to score more points.

“They mentioned many times that they are willing to change,” Lewis explained. “They know they have not had the best success in the tournament the past few years so they know they have to change some stuff to get more points. They mentioned to me about letting their offensive players become a little more free.”

The Virginia staff also talked about how Lewis fits perfectly for them on both sides of the ball.

“They think I have a lot of defensive potential and they believe that I have improved a lot on that side of the ball so that was obviously good to hear because of how much they put an emphasis on defense,” he said. “They mentioned that they could really see me fitting in well because of my creativity and success I have off ball screens.

“They also talked about how I could be used either on or off the ball,” Lewis added. “They also mentioned about how they like how hard I play, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”

One thing that Lewis enjoyed learning more about was how long Tony Bennett’s coaching staff has been together.

“A lot of their staff has been there for a long time,” he said. “The assistants have been with Coach Bennett for a while. It was cool to hear from the entire staff just how much they all trust each other while working together for such a long time.”

As of now, Lewis mentioned that he does not have any visits planned in the near future as he is focused on playing in the Nike EYBL with Team Durant. This past weekend he averaged 17.0 points during the first session of the EYBL season in Memphis.



