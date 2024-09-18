Four-star guard Tillery recaps UVa visit, talk decision timing

Four-star guard Keyshuan Tillery, the nation’s 98th-ranked prospect, has narrowed his college choices to three programs: Virginia, Wake Forest, and Cincinnati.

After completing official visits to all three schools over the past month, Tillery is nearing a decision.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing,” Tillery told CavsCorner. “I am down to Virginia, Wake Forest and Cincinnati and I definitely plan on making a decision before the start of my season.”

At the end of August, Tillery was on Grounds for an official visit to UVa.

“It was a great visit to Virginia. Coach (Tony) Bennett and all of the assistant coaches are great guys. I really enjoyed the campus and enjoyed meeting all of the players. Everything was awesome about the visit.”

Bennett has done a superb job of getting players into the NBA and that was something that really caught Tillery’s attention during the visit.

“I really learned that Virginia produces a lot of pros and that really opened my eyes,” he said. “They just want me to come in and do my role well. They have a good plan for me and they think I could be a huge help in helping them get back to their winning ways because they are really trying to get back to that.

“The point guards that go to Virginia are really valued as Coach Bennett was a point guard and played in the NBA so he has a lot of good experience with point guards,” Tillery added. “They also have (Kyle) Guy there again as he is now on staff and he obviously has a lot of high level guard experience.”

After visiting Charlottesville, Tillery headed down to Winston-Salem to take an official visit to Wake Forest.

“Coach (Steve) Forbes is a great guy and has a lot of energy,” he explained. “The players were amazing there and showed me a lot of love. The campus was nice and you really don’t have to go all that far to get to class. The entire athletic department seems amazing and their style of play really stood out to me.”

This past weekend Tillery completed an official visit to Cincinnati.

“Coach (Wes) Miller, his whole staff all the way down to the managers literally started showing me love as soon as I stepped foot on campus,” he said. “It is a great school and I really like their style of play, it was a good visit overall.”



