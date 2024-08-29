Coming off a strong summer with City Rocks on the Nike EYBL Circuit, four-star guard Keyshuan Tillery begins his official visits this weekend with a trip to UVa.

Ranked No. 98 overall, he’s also lined up visits to Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Villanova.

“My summer went well,” Tillery told CavsCorner. “I was really happy my City Rocks team was able to make it to Peach Jam and we had a good run. We had a really good team and they all helped me become a better player.”

Tillery broke down the schools that he will be taking official visits to see, as well as UF where he’s already visited.

Florida: “It feels like family there. They have let me know what they want me to come in and do if I were to go there. They think I could carve out a role early on there. They think they can help me develop into a great player.”

UVa: “They have been telling me that they think I could be a great point guard in their system and I think that is pretty true. They have told me that I have some similarities between Kihei Clark and Kyle Guy and they have been telling me that I could have a chance to come and make an impact early.”

Wake Forest: “Coach (Steve) Forbes is a great coach and they have been recruiting me for a while. They have been telling me how bad they want me and have been telling me that I would be able to have a great impact there and really be a leader and have an important role in helping them get back to the NCAA tournament.”

Cincinnati: “Coach (Wes) Miller and Coach (Dre) Morgan have been recruiting me the most there and I feel like my connection and relationship with them is really strong. They also have a good relationship with my family. They have been telling me about what my role could potentially be and I have enjoyed hearing that.”

Ohio State: “I have a great relationship with Coach (Talor) Battle and Coach (Jake) Diebler has built a strong relationship with my family and I. As a new coach he has really done a good job and he has also been building good relationships with my current coaches. They have a great program and really good history with the success they have had in the past.”

Villanova: “Coach (Kyle) Neptune and Coach (Ashley) Howard talk to me a lot. The brand of basketball they have is amazing. Obviously Coach (Jay) Wright is not there anymore but the brand is still the same. I think Coach Neptune is going to be a great coach and I think he is going to do well there.”

When asked what stands out about Virginia, he said, “They are a great defensive team and I feel like I would fit in really well there. They have had success in their half court offense and I think I would be able to help them out a lot.”



