News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 06:31:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Rivals100 RB Shipley raves about recent UVa visit

Four-star Rivals100 all-purpose back Will Shipley had a great time on his trip to UVa.
Four-star Rivals100 all-purpose back Will Shipley had a great time on his trip to UVa. (Rivals.com)
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

As he continues to work his way through the recruiting process, four-star Rivals100 running back Will Shipley is getting a much better feel for the schools he’s drawing interest from.

And he’s winding his way through visits this fall, including a recent trip to Virginia, that will set the stage for his stretch run thereafter.

Shipley, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound all-purpose back from Matthews (NC) Weddington is the No. 53 overall player in the class of 2021. As the top player at his position and the No. 2 prospect in the Tar Heel State in his class, he’s gotten a lot of attention thus far.

A few weeks ago Shipley was in Charlottesville to see a thriller between Florida State and UVa. And he left Scott Stadium feeling even better about the Cavaliers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}