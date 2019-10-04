As he continues to work his way through the recruiting process, four-star Rivals100 running back Will Shipley is getting a much better feel for the schools he’s drawing interest from.

And he’s winding his way through visits this fall, including a recent trip to Virginia, that will set the stage for his stretch run thereafter.

Shipley, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound all-purpose back from Matthews (NC) Weddington is the No. 53 overall player in the class of 2021. As the top player at his position and the No. 2 prospect in the Tar Heel State in his class, he’s gotten a lot of attention thus far.

A few weeks ago Shipley was in Charlottesville to see a thriller between Florida State and UVa. And he left Scott Stadium feeling even better about the Cavaliers.