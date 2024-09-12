PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLThWSlFSUE1aN0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Four-star SF Ward recaps UVa official visit, talks future trips

Four-star wing Cam Ward had a great time on his official visit to UVa last weekend.
Four-star wing Cam Ward had a great time on his official visit to UVa last weekend. (Cam Ward)
Houston Wilson • CavsCorner
Staff Writer

Four-star forward Cam Ward out of Maryland is in the middle of an intense recruitment that has coaches from all over the country pursuing him.

And on the heels of his official visit to UVa, the Largo High School standout has even better feel for one of his biggest options.

“Man, I have seen everyone this fall,” Ward told CavsCorner. “A lot of different coaches are recruiting me and they are all saying great things. The coaches have been to my workouts, my classes, my lunches and just everything. They are all making hard pushes for me, I am really blessed.”

One of the schools Ward just saw in person was Virginia and that official visit certainly got his attention.

“The visit was great,” he recalled. “It definitely shocked me a little bit and really opened my eyes to see what they have going on there. They have changed their system of play and they changed it to be a lot more up pace now. They definitely will look to run up and down a lot more. They are still going to run their sets on defense and try to slow you down but their play is going to look a lot different this year and I view that as a plus.

“What really caught my eye was their development plan,” Ward added. “The way they put it was really straightforward. They simply want to develop me to get where I want to be and if they can do that, I will be able to help them win a lot of games and win a lot of games in the NCAA Tournament. Overall their development plan was second to none and I enjoyed getting on the court to see how they put their guys through a workout and things of that nature.”

There were also other aspects of the program that he responded well to seeing.

“Another thing that really stood out was the way they treated me and my family,” he said. “They had great hospitality and always were just making sure we were taken care of.”

Ward tends to think he would be a great for Tony Bennett’s system.

“I think I would fit in well,” he explained. “They were telling me that they can really see me grabbing rebounds well and pushing the ball up the floor immediately on offense. Another thing is my ability to spot up and catch and shoot, we talked a lot about that. One thing also that I liked was just the amount of freedom I would have to go and get a bucket.”

Earlier this year, Ward took an official visit to Marquette. Shaka Smart and his staff have been there since Day 1 with DMV product.

“Marquette is high energy and just straight to the point,” he said. “They are telling me they will get me in here and that I will be a huge part to them winning games. They are telling me how they would change my body and develop me. At the end of the day, coach Shaka Smart is just such a great guy. I have known him my whole life because he actually coached with some of my family when he was at VCU so there are some strong ties there. I have been really locked in with him for a while and we have a tremendous relationship. The assistants have great energy too, they are all locked in together and they want to do whatever it takes to win and I love that.”

Right before visiting UVa, Ward took a trip to Vanderbilt and Nashville certainly stood out to him.

“Their message was really clear, which was to come to Vanderbilt and be a pro and they just said it over and over again,” he recalled. “The campus was second to none. In all of my visits, I don’t think I have seen a campus like that. The campus was crazy because the city interacts so well with the school and the basketball team. The school has so many different NIL options to offer like the businesses and just the different people that are part of Vanderbilt. They really offer a lot of opportunities for the players to really grow their brand and that really stuck out to me.”

Ward still has trips planned this fall to see Kansas State, Alabama, Michigan State and Maryland. With a wide variety of schools all over the place involved, it seems unlikely that location will be a factor in his college decision.

“I don’t think location will matter for me,” he said. “I want to go somewhere that I think will make me have the best ability to be a pro. The two things that matter to me are where I will develop best to be a pro and where I can play right away to show my pro potential.”


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItc2Ytd2FyZC1yZWNhcHMtdXZhLW9mZmljaWFs LXZpc2l0LXRhbGtzLWZ1dHVyZS10cmlwcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmb3VyLXN0YXItc2Ytd2FyZC1yZWNhcHMtdXZhLW9m ZmljaWFsLXZpc2l0LXRhbGtzLWZ1dHVyZS10cmlwcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTY4 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==