Four-star Stevenson (2024) talks recruiting, UVa interest

As Tony Bennett and his staff continue to work the 2023 class in hopes of landing their first commitment, there is a certain prospect from the class of 2024 that UVa has been on for quite some time now.

Four-star Jarin Stevenson of Seaforth High School in Pittsboro (NC) is currently ranked No. 29 overall in the 2024 class and is the lone rising junior prospect that has picked up an offer from UVa.

Stevenson spoke to CavsCorner this week about his uptick this spring and his relationship with the Wahoos.

“I have been working on my game a lot this spring,” Stevenson told CavsCorner. “I am glad more and more schools are starting to notice the type of player that I am. I am working to improve everyday and am working on trying to be more versatile to become more of a wing player with the ability to post up because I think I will be able to do both at the next level.”

Virginia was not the first school to offer the 6-foot-8 forward but the Cavaliers are certainly ahead of a lot of different programs and Stevenson was really happy to pick up an offer from them.

“It was a blessing to receive an offer from Virginia,” he explained. “I know Coach Bennett is a great coach and I know the system over there is great and I am very thankful that they believe in me.”

Stevenson got to visit Virginia last fall and the school definitely has a strong appeal to him.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” he said. “Their facilities are really nice and the campus in general is really nice. There was a lot of stuff posted up in their facilities from the 2019 national championship so that was really cool to see. It seems like a great community and pretty nice town.”

With Virginia starting to show more and more interest in him, Stevenson was able to watch some of the team’s games this past season and he likes what he saw.

“It has been cool being able to watch them,” Stevenson said. “I like the system a lot and if I become more versatile I think it is a system I could fit well in. They really value their defense a lot and on offense I like the type of screens they use. There is a lot of off the ball movement and that is the type of basketball that I like.”

The success UVa has had in the state of North Carolina is no secret and Stevenson is thankful that he could possibly be one of the next in line to enroll at Virginia from the Tar Heel State.

“Virginia has certainly had success getting players from the state of North Carolina recently,” he said. “I do not know anyone particularly well but it is a blessing that they are a school that believes in me.”

June 15th is a big day for rising juniors as that is the first day college coaches are allowed to reach out directly to them. Like with many of his fellow recruits, there is one other school that Stevenson would like to hear from.

“I am definitely looking forward to that day,” he said. “I have gotten a little interest from UCLA so I am hoping to hear from them but I am open to anything really and am excited to see who all reaches out.”

Stevenson’s other offers come from two in-state schools being North Carolina and NC State which he has taken visits to already but he is hoping to catch some other programs out in the coming months.

He has already visited UVa, Carolina, and State but hopes to add more names to that list soon.

“I am definitely trying to visit some other schools this summer,” he said. “I don’t really have a favorite school or a specific college I want to go to yet so whatever is really open, I am down to visit.”