Four-star 2025 forward Adlan Elamin is starting to see his recruitment ramp up and on Tuesday night in a big win over their conference rival Gonzaga, the Paul VI standout played an important role for the Panthers coming off the bench.

Because of how loaded his team is, there is a strong chance that Elamin would be a full-time starter at almost every other high school in the area and possibly the state of Virginia.

“Playing with these high level guys every day makes me better every day,” he told CavsCorner. “Coming off the bench, I just always have to make sure that I am coming into the game with a lot of intensity and always be ready to play defense and execute on the little things.”

With coaches from Penn State, Howard, Richmond and UVa in the stands Tuesday night, Elamin is clearly garnering the kind of interest he hoped he would. After the game, he said he’s starting to hear more and more from certain schools.

“My overall recruitment has been good right now,” he explained, “and I have been hearing from a lot of schools recently, I am just enjoying the process because overall it is just going really well right now.”

Elamin’s familiarity with UVa is not new and he has been enjoying learning more about Tony Bennett’s system for the past couple of years.

“I have known about Virginia for quite a while now,” he explained. “The past two years or so I have been watching them and just learning more and more about the program and the school in general. Being recruited by them is cool.”

Know as a versatile defender, he enjoys watching the pack-line defense that the Wahoos play.

“When I watch Virginia, I always enjoy seeing how well they guard opposing teams,” Elamin explained. “I really actually do like the type of system they play. With my length and just how versatile I am, I just feel like I could guard a lot of different positions if I were to go there. But really whoever my college coach is, I think I will be able to put anywhere on the court and be asked to defend.”

Elamin also knows about the shooters that Bennett and Co. have recruited in the past and thinks he would fit that bill.

“I know they recruit a lot of shooters and with the way I can shoot the ball and the amount of times I shoot the ball during a game, I think I would fit well in their system,” he said. “I have seen some tall wings like me go there and be successful before so I think I could be relatable.”

Virginia has not extended an offer to Elamin yet but he has gotten a sense of what he needs to work on to improve.

“I just have to continue to play hard and always play good defense the best I can,” he said. “I always have to continue to do all of the little things so I can continue to show coaches how versatile I can be on both ends of the floor.”

Elamin has only been to one campus thus far but has his eyes on a few schools that he would like to visit soon.

“I took an unofficial visit to VCU back in October but that is the only school that I have visited so far,” he said. “I would definitely like to visit UVA, Iowa, Rhode Island and maybe Ohio State as well.”



