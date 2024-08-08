Four-star wing London Jemison recently announced he is down to six schools which included Alabama, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Coming off a strong summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit playing with Expressions where he averaged 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the regular season, Jemison finished Peach Jam with an average of 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

“The summer definitely went very well,” Jemison told CavsCorner. “Unfortunately we did not get to win Peach Jam but it was still a really good summer for my teammates and I. I think I was able to show the coaches recruiting me what I have been able to work on, which included really working on my shot and getting that to become more consistent.

“I also wanted to become a more versatile scorer and I think I proved that,” he added. “Also being able to switch and guard the one through four is something I was able to show to coaches throughout the summer.”

Having trimmed his list down to six, this is the way Jemison described each of his finalists.

Alabama: “The coaching staff at Alabama is another staff that I have a really good relationship with as they have been recruiting me for a while. They have had good wings in the past and it is very impressive to see what they have been able to do like going to the final four last year. They get a lot of guys to the pros.”

Kansas: “I have a really good relationship with the coaching staff as they have really been recruiting me ever since I transferred to St. Thomas Moore. They really like my versatility and they think I can come in and impact the game for them at a high level on both ends of the floor.”

Louisville: “Coach Kelsey has done a great job recruiting me and I really love his energy. He did great at his old school and I think because of the way he coaches, he will have the same success at Louisville.”

Syracuse: “I have taken an official visit there already and I had a great visit there. I really like how the coaches believe in me and talk about how my game would work well there. They think I could come in and make an immediate impact right away. I also really like their playing style.”

Vanderbilt: “I really like the new Vanderbilt staff. I know it is their first year there but I really trust the staff and I think they are going to do really well there. The SEC has the track record of having a lot of pros in the league and I think it would be a great conference to play in.”

Virginia: “They have been recruiting me for a while too. I have enjoyed getting to know Coach Vandross and Coach Bennett and they continue to show why they are great coaches. With them winning a national championship in the past few years, they definitely know what it takes to win so I definitely like that part and also a major part in my decision. I want to go to a place where I can win and they are another program that has put guys into the league that play my similar position. On the defensive end, they would definitely help me become a better defender.”

On the Hoos, Jemison also talked about how he thinks he could potentially fit in.

“I think because of the way I shoot the ball, I would fit in well,” he explained. “How I play off the ball, I think I would work well in their system. They would definitely help me with my defense but with the defensive versatility I have now, I think I would be able to help them out a lot.”

Jemison said he has been able to watch the Cavaliers in previous years and has gotten a good sense of who they want to be.

“Their shooting ability, they seem to space the floor really well and obviously the defense really stands out,” he said. “The coaches there seem to really get the best of the guys and they always seem to develop them well.”

At this point, Jemison has already taken an official visit to Syracuse but he would like to officially visit the other remaining five schools and he has set up those dates:

Vanderbilt: August 23rd-25th

Kansas: August 29th-31st

Alabama: September 6th-9th

Louisville: September 13th - 15th

Virginia: September 27-29th

After those trips, Jemison says he is planning to make his decision sometime in October.



