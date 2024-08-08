PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Four-star wing Jemison talks final six, official visit plans

Four-star small forward London Jemison is planning to take a number of trips coming up soon.
Four-star small forward London Jemison is planning to take a number of trips coming up soon. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Houston Wilson • CavsCorner
Staff Writer

Four-star wing London Jemison recently announced he is down to six schools which included Alabama, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Coming off a strong summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit playing with Expressions where he averaged 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the regular season, Jemison finished Peach Jam with an average of 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

“The summer definitely went very well,” Jemison told CavsCorner. “Unfortunately we did not get to win Peach Jam but it was still a really good summer for my teammates and I. I think I was able to show the coaches recruiting me what I have been able to work on, which included really working on my shot and getting that to become more consistent.

“I also wanted to become a more versatile scorer and I think I proved that,” he added. “Also being able to switch and guard the one through four is something I was able to show to coaches throughout the summer.”

Having trimmed his list down to six, this is the way Jemison described each of his finalists.

Alabama: “The coaching staff at Alabama is another staff that I have a really good relationship with as they have been recruiting me for a while. They have had good wings in the past and it is very impressive to see what they have been able to do like going to the final four last year. They get a lot of guys to the pros.”

Kansas: “I have a really good relationship with the coaching staff as they have really been recruiting me ever since I transferred to St. Thomas Moore. They really like my versatility and they think I can come in and impact the game for them at a high level on both ends of the floor.”

Louisville: “Coach Kelsey has done a great job recruiting me and I really love his energy. He did great at his old school and I think because of the way he coaches, he will have the same success at Louisville.”

Syracuse: “I have taken an official visit there already and I had a great visit there. I really like how the coaches believe in me and talk about how my game would work well there. They think I could come in and make an immediate impact right away. I also really like their playing style.”

Vanderbilt: “I really like the new Vanderbilt staff. I know it is their first year there but I really trust the staff and I think they are going to do really well there. The SEC has the track record of having a lot of pros in the league and I think it would be a great conference to play in.”

Virginia: “They have been recruiting me for a while too. I have enjoyed getting to know Coach Vandross and Coach Bennett and they continue to show why they are great coaches. With them winning a national championship in the past few years, they definitely know what it takes to win so I definitely like that part and also a major part in my decision. I want to go to a place where I can win and they are another program that has put guys into the league that play my similar position. On the defensive end, they would definitely help me become a better defender.”

On the Hoos, Jemison also talked about how he thinks he could potentially fit in.

“I think because of the way I shoot the ball, I would fit in well,” he explained. “How I play off the ball, I think I would work well in their system. They would definitely help me with my defense but with the defensive versatility I have now, I think I would be able to help them out a lot.”

Jemison said he has been able to watch the Cavaliers in previous years and has gotten a good sense of who they want to be.

“Their shooting ability, they seem to space the floor really well and obviously the defense really stands out,” he said. “The coaches there seem to really get the best of the guys and they always seem to develop them well.”

At this point, Jemison has already taken an official visit to Syracuse but he would like to officially visit the other remaining five schools and he has set up those dates:

Vanderbilt: August 23rd-25th

Kansas: August 29th-31st

Alabama: September 6th-9th

Louisville: September 13th - 15th

Virginia: September 27-29th

After those trips, Jemison says he is planning to make his decision sometime in October.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItd2luZy1qZW1pc29uLXRhbGtzLWZpbmFsLXNp eC1vZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdC1wbGFucyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmb3VyLXN0YXItd2luZy1qZW1pc29uLXRhbGtzLWZpbmFs LXNpeC1vZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdC1wbGFucyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTY4JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==