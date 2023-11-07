Virginia dished out another offer in the class of 2025 last week as four-star wing Cam Ward of Largo High in Maryland picked up an offer from the Wahoos.

“That was a very very special offer,” Ward told CavsCorner. “Virginia is one of the schools that you don’t really see offer a lot of kids, so when they offer you, you really know it means something. It also shows that all of the hard work I am putting in is paying off.

“Virginia is a really prestigious program that plays a certain way,” he added, “and for them to think of me being able to fit in well with them is a true honor and I am really blessed to have that offer.”

In recent years, UVa has had a lot experience with players that are similar to Ward and that has been the message he’s heard from Tony Bennett and Co.

“They have just been telling me that they have had a lot of success with players like me,” Ward explained. “They mentioned DeAndre Hunter, Trey Murphy and some other guys. Those two guys I mentioned are guys making a big impact in the NBA which is the ultimate goal and Coach Bennett has told me that he can really help me get to where I want to be. We also talked about how the school could help me on and off the court because of how prestigious the academics are.”

When Ward has been able to watch the Cavaliers, the defense is what really left an impression.

“Their defense obviously really stands out,” he said. “The fact that they can consistently hold teams to under 50 points is wild. The way they defend really works and it just seems like every game they are super hard to score on.”

To this point, Ward has not been able to visit Virginia yet but that certainly seems like something that could be on the horizon.

“Virginia is definitely next on my visit list,” he said. “They have mentioned how they want me to come and see them. I think I could potentially go and visit there in December.”

When Ward is finally able to get to Charlottesville, he knows what he wants to get out of the trip.

“I really want to see how the culture is there and the rich tradition that they have,” he explained. “I really want to just experience what everyone talks about. The program is one of the best in the country and I am really looking forward to seeing how they prepare for that success, especially defensively. I also am just excited about seeing the type of people on campus because I have heard great things. And lastly, I just want to see how they are going to help me become a pro and get to where I want to be.”

In terms of making a college decision, that does not appear to be something anyone should expect to happen anytime soon.

“I have not really thought about when I want to make a decision,” Ward said, “but if I had to say, it will probably be around October or November of next year.”



