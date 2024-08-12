After his commitment, CavsCorner caught up with Abdullah to discuss his decision and why he decided to go with the Hoos.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect is a top-40 player in the state of Georgia and a top-50 wide receiver in the country.

In what is usually a quiet time for UVa football recruiting, Cavaliers picked up a major commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle last week when four-star Woodward Academy (GA) standout wide receiver Josiah Abdullah picked the Wahoos.

Having previously committed to Florida, Abdullah had offers from throughout the country including Alabama, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Texsa, and Texas A&M, among others.

So what separated UVa from the rest?

"I can tell that this coaching staff can develop me as not only an amazing player but a great man and this was definitely somewhere where I know I will thrive," he explained. "I feel that I have a great relationship with the staff," he added.

The second phase of his recruitment was a quiet one, as it was mostly off the radar. But a visit at the end of July gave the Peach State standout enough to feel comfortable in calling Charlottesville his future home. He also liked what he saw out of the Cavaliers offense on film.

"I love that they throw the ball a lot and get the ball to the best players in space," he said. "Not only are the schemes great but they are catered to each player's specific skill set."

Last season for Woodward Academy, Abdullah had a huge junior campaign with 52 receptions for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his career, he's totaled 106 receptions, 1,510-yards and 20 touchdowns.

While on Grounds last month, he also had the opportunity to meet many of the Cavaliers current commitments.

"I am excited to meet my class," he said. "I have already met a good amount of commits and they were very welcoming."

The Georgia product also has high expectations for himself.

"My goal for next fall is to be the hardest worker of any team and earn a spot early so I can make a huge impact," he said.

The Cavaliers currently hold 18 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks among the top-50 classes nationally as well as No. 11 in the ACC.



