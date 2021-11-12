Franklin, Hoos bounce back to beat Radford





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment, beating Radford 73-52 on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (1-1), who were beaten 66-58 by Navy on Tuesday night, used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. They held the Highlanders without a point for five minutes and never let their lead shrink below 15 after that.

Bryan Hart led Radford (1-1) with 12 points, but the Highlanders shot 38 percent and committed 15 turnovers that Virginia turned into 19 points. They also were outscored 24-6 from the free-throw line and had four players with four fouls.

Franklin, a transfer from Indiana, went 5 for 8 from 3-point range after making 1 of 7 in the opener. Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina, grabbed seven rebounds.

It was the first meeting between the in-state schools since the 2010 season.



